Brown County Health Department hoping tax levy will get nod from voters in Nov. 2 election

Brown County Board of Health.

The Brown County Health Department has been under-staffed in its struggles to keep up with the increasing need of its services in the county, and the department is hoping the new tax levy issue appearing on the Nov. 2 ballots will get the nod from voters in the upcoming election. If passed, the funds produced by the new tax levy would be used by the Brown County Health Department to help maintain the services it provides and for future services, according to Brown County Health Commissioner Kyle Arn.

The issue on the new one-half mill, five-year Brown County General Health District (Brown County Health Department) tax levy that appears on the Nov. 2 ballots would amount to five cents for each one hundred dollars of valuation and would generate $439,944.46 during the first year of collection based on the current assessed valuation of the county of $879,888,850 to provide funds for the health department, according to the resolution passed by the Brown County Commissioners on July 14 to get the issue placed on the Nov. 2 ballots.

“As the county grows, residentially and commercially, the health department needs to be able to maintain the services it provides and to keep up with the higher demand,” said Arn.

The Brown County Board of Health is responsible for numerous types of health inspections such as septic systems, public pools, schools, nursing homes, jails, restaurants, in addition to other services that include providing records such as birth and death certificates and contact tracing. Vaccinations are also among the services it provides. This is in addition to the COVID requirements for county health departments. With only nine employees, the Brown County Health Department staff has worked almost non-stop in their attempts to keep up with the higher demand mainly due to the growth of the county.

“The staff has worked nights and weekends to try and keep up,” said Arn.

“The staff has really done an amazing job. Our office has kept up with its services throughout the pandemic. I think the staff at the health department has stepped up and done what needs to be done. Our nursing division has made it a point not to cancel anything.”

According to Arn, maintaining competitive wages for employees has also become an issue.

Of the nine employees currently working at the Brown County Health Department, there are only two doing inspections with Arn sometimes filling in to cover inspections in addition to his other duties.

One of the Brown County Health Department inspectors is Environmental Health Inspector Heather Sloat, who agreed that more staff is needed to keep up with the increasing demand in the county.

“I would say we can use a lot of help, on many fronts,” said Sloat.

In addition to food service inspections, Sloat is also responsible for inspections of campgrounds, pools and spas, tattoo parlors, school safety, solid waste, and fresh water. There are also cases of nuisances and animal bites that require Sloat’s response.

“We are here to protect the public and the people in our communities,” said Brown County Department of Health Emergency Response Coordinator Margery Paeltz, as she addressed the need for additional funds for the health department. “We want to make sure we serve our public in the most adequate way that we can.”

“Being able to respond in a very timely manner is what’s important to us,” Paeltz added. ”We have to be able to give the public and the people in our communities what they need.”