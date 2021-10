RAYMONDVILLE - Juan T. Gallardo, 94, of Raymondville, TX, entered into rest on Tuesday, October 5, 2021 in Valley Baptist Medical Center. He was born on June 24, 1927 in Mexico, son of Narcisco and Angelita (Torres) Gallardo who precede him in death. along with his wife, Luz Gallardo and sons Manuel and Jaime Gallardo. Left behind to cherish his […]

RAYMONDVILLE, TX ・ 13 DAYS AGO