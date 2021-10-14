CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Charleston, WV

Stuffed tiger lost at Yeager Airport returns to owner

By Jessica Schueler
WBOY 12 News
WBOY 12 News
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0kIRVC_0cQ5oTii00

UPDATE (2:04 p.m. 10/14/21) – It’s a child’s dream come true! Charleston’s Yeager Airport (CRW) announced the lost stuffed tiger has been returned to its little owner.

A mother and her three children came by the airport on Thursday afternoon to find the lost tiger who belonged to her daughter. The mother was picking up family from the airport when the tiger was left behind.

Lost stuffed tiger returns to owner (Courtesy Video: CRW)

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WVNS) — It’s a nightmare for parents – leaving their child’s favorite stuffed animal behind! Charleston’s Yeager Airport (CRW) is trying to find the owner of this stuffed tiger in hopes of making a child’s day.

  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2PffTa_0cQ5oTii00
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2LATqg_0cQ5oTii00
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2WULpL_0cQ5oTii00
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3W553P_0cQ5oTii00

Hercules, the airport’s wildlife control dog, is keeping the tiger company until the owner is found.

Good grief! 7 places you can search for a Great Pumpkin in WV

An airport spokesperson said they believe the people who left behind the stuffed animal are from West Virginia and either flew out of CRW or into CRW. Airport officials are looking at surveillance video to see what day and time the owner of the stuffed animal was at the airport, along with a gate number.

They plan to share that information with the public to hopefully find the child who is missing their special friend! If you think you know who this stuffed tiger belongs to, contact Yeager Airport at 304-590-6164.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WBOY.com.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
WBOY 12 News

Main Street Clarksburg building torn down

CLARKSBURG, W.Va. – A downtown Clarksburg building that has stood for over a hundred years is being demolished. Most recently known as the Galleria Mini Mall, the Main Street building was originally built around 1910 and was home to a Woolworth’s Department Store for many years. Workers began carefully removing the bricks from the front […]
CLARKSBURG, WV
WBOY 12 News

WVU experts promote ATV training and safety

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. — All-terrain vehicles (ATVs) are commonly used in West Virginia to traverse its many hilly, wooded, off-road areas. Experts from the West Virginia University Extension Service David Snively and Haley Rosson had this to say about safety and proper training when using ATVs. David Snively, ATV instructor and director, WVU Jackson’s Mill “West Virginia is consistently in the top […]
CARS
WBOY 12 News

Main Street Morgantown helps clean up downtown Morgantown

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. — Members of Main Street Morgantown, along with West Virginia University students and Powerwash Bros, took some time on Monday afternoon to help clean up part of High Street. The crew of about 15 people split up into groups, each receiving different tasks to do along the main downtown street. In those groups, […]
MORGANTOWN, WV
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Charleston, WV
Lifestyle
Charleston, WV
Sports
City
Charleston, WV
State
West Virginia State
Charleston, WV
Pets & Animals
WBOY 12 News

Woman charged after deputies respond to residence where 2 children were sleeping in beds ‘soaked in urine’ in Morgantown

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. — A woman has been charged after deputies responded to a residence where two children were sleeping in beds ‘soaked in urine’ in Morgantown. On Oct. 17, deputies with the Monongalia County Sheriff’s Department were dispatched to a residence on Turnstone Drive in Morgantown in reference to a call of child abuse, according […]
MORGANTOWN, WV
WBOY 12 News

Detroit man charged with 1st-degree murder in death of man in Preston County

EGLON, W.Va. — A Detroit man has been charged with first-degree murder for killing a man in Preston County. According to a criminal complaint filed by the Preston County Sheriff’s Department, multiple individuals “kidnapped Jimmy Lee Barkley” from Garrett County, Maryland on Oct. 13. The individuals, including Damon Hudgens, 20, of Detroit, Michigan, then drove […]
PRESTON COUNTY, WV
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Yeager Airport#Tiger#Crw
WBOY 12 News

Bruceton Brandonville VFD hosts community fall festival

BRUCETON MILLS, W.Va. – The Bruceton Brandonville Volunteer Fire Department invited the community out to the department for a fall festival that was held on Sunday. There was plenty for kids and adults of all ages to participate in such as pumpkin carving, yard games, silent auction, crafts, S’mores and much more. Fire department representatives […]
BRANDONVILLE, WV
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Animals
NewsBreak
Pets
NewsBreak
Sports
WBOY 12 News

Reedsville restaurant to host ‘Haunted Park’ tours for Halloween

About WordPress My Sites WBOY.com 00 Comments in moderation New Akta MCP(opens in a new tab) Howdy, lsanyon Log Out Add New Post Save draft Preview Publish ▲ Add title Reedsville restaurant to host "Haunted Park" tours for Halloween Anvato Video Player Enter a video ID or browse the Anvato library. Enter video ID to embed here… Embed Browse Library REEDSVILLE, W.Va. - Old School Pizzeria will be home to two "Haunted Park" Halloween tours this year and everyone is invited.
REEDSVILLE, WV
WBOY 12 News

WVU College of Law hosts discussion of the case of Reta Mays, convicted serial killer

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. – On Thursday, the U.S. Attorney’s Office, Northern District of West Virginia, teamed up with the Department of Veterans Affairs Office of Inspector General, the FBI, and West Virginia University held a symposium to discuss the case against Reta Mays.   Reta Mays was convicted and sentenced to prison back in May. She’s serving seven life terms plus 20 years for killing seven patients […]
CLARKSBURG, WV
WBOY 12 News

Crews respond to single-vehicle accident in Taylor County

GRAFTON, W.Va. – Crews responded to a single-vehicle accident Thursday night at about 9:20. The accident occurred on Webster Pike and West Hill Road in Taylor County. According to Harrison County 911 officials, the passenger of the vehicle was ejected and injured in the incident. Healthnet was launched and used to transport the person to […]
TAYLOR COUNTY, WV
WBOY 12 News

WBOY 12 News

1K+
Followers
503
Post
236K+
Views
ABOUT

wboy.com provides news, weather and sports coverage for north central West Virginia, including Morgantown, Fairmont and Clarksburg

 https://wboy.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy