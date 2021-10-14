Stuffed tiger lost at Yeager Airport returns to owner

UPDATE (2:04 p.m. 10/14/21) – It’s a child’s dream come true! Charleston’s Yeager Airport (CRW) announced the lost stuffed tiger has been returned to its little owner.

A mother and her three children came by the airport on Thursday afternoon to find the lost tiger who belonged to her daughter. The mother was picking up family from the airport when the tiger was left behind.

Lost stuffed tiger returns to owner (Courtesy Video: CRW)

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WVNS) — It’s a nightmare for parents – leaving their child’s favorite stuffed animal behind! Charleston’s Yeager Airport (CRW) is trying to find the owner of this stuffed tiger in hopes of making a child’s day.









Hercules, the airport’s wildlife control dog, is keeping the tiger company until the owner is found.

An airport spokesperson said they believe the people who left behind the stuffed animal are from West Virginia and either flew out of CRW or into CRW. Airport officials are looking at surveillance video to see what day and time the owner of the stuffed animal was at the airport, along with a gate number.

They plan to share that information with the public to hopefully find the child who is missing their special friend! If you think you know who this stuffed tiger belongs to, contact Yeager Airport at 304-590-6164.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WBOY.com.