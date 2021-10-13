New Fall Beauty

When she turned 13, Raisa Flowers went down the tubes. First it was lipstick — matte plums and satin-finish reds she found at the MAC Cosmetics counter in suburban New York. Then it was tubes of drugstore mascara, lip gloss, "anything I could get my hands on, really," she says. By the end of high school, Flowers — a member of the very first TikTok generation — had amassed a high/low collection of cosmetics and skincare staples but she wasn't quite sure how her coveted beauty stash turned into an actual career. "I grew up watching YouTube tutorials," Flowers says, "and they helped me get infatuated with the beauty industry. But even when I was like, 12, I knew I wanted to do makeup, but not like that. I didn't want to copy everyone else's art, you know? I wanted to make my own."

NEW YORK CITY, NY ・ 7 HOURS AGO