Skin Care

New Fall Beauty

katheats.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBeautycounter’s freshening up their clean lineup with new fall beauty sets. From clean cream blushes to mini skincare sampler sets, now’s a great time to try something new. Enjoy free shipping all month long , too!. I’ve always been a fan of mini products. Back in the day, you may...

www.katheats.com

Essence

Rejuvenate Your Fall Self-Care Routine With These Beauty And Wellness Items

These recent beauty and self-care drops will have you basking in your natural Autumn glow. Congratulations! You made it through the summer of 2021, and it wasn’t so bad after all. Now what? Well, what better time than now to put ourselves first and dive into our autumnal beauty and wellness routine in preparation for the winter? Whether you’re settling into your new dorm, getting back into the groove of working in the office or just preparing for the cool months ahead, we challenge you to rejuvenate your self-care routine to fit the season and your life.
SKIN CARE
WWD

Avène Enters Ulta Beauty, Eyes New Demographics

Click here to read the full article. After a year of explosive growth for Avène, the brand is eyeing new demographics — and retailers — for expansion. The French skin care brand formulated for sensitive skin is cashing in on consumer interest by boosting awareness and consumer access simultaneously. Avène will be entering Ulta Beauty this month, which is going hand-in-hand with a vigorous TikTok campaign.More from WWDAbse-èl RTW Spring 2022Backstage at Dior Resort 2022Photos of Cynthia Erivo as Aretha Franklin in National Geographic's 'Genius: Aretha' Series Large increases in brand interest and digital sales precipitated the efforts, said Jacqueline Flam, chief...
BEAUTY & FASHION
grandcoulee.com

Enjoy the beauty and science behind fall color

The brilliant fall color in our landscapes is a magical transformation that happens each year. And the science behind it is just as intriguing. Each fall as the days shorten our deciduous trees and shrubs begin this transformation. The plants produce less of the chlorophyll that gives leaves their normal green color. The existing chlorophyll starts breaking down, revealing the underlying pigments of yellow, red or orange.
GARDENING
CBS Austin

A Flawless Beauty Transition to Fall with Bourbon Blonde Blog

Switching up your hair and skin care routine for fall and winter sometimes feels like a guessing game, but happily Lifestyle Influencer Megan Thomas Head is here to wow you with some awesome products you just might *fall* in love with... Amazon’s best-selling brand Wow Skin Science has all the fall beauty finds from head to toe!
AUSTIN, TX
NYLON

How Pearls Became Fall 2021’s Biggest Beauty Trend

Pearls have always symbolized glamour and luxury, tracing back to their history as gifts for Chinese royalty as early as 2300 BC. Strands of pearls call to mind iconic images of Coco Chanel in her atelier and Audrey Hepburn enjoying her breakfast outside of the Tiffany’s store window. In the ’80s and ’90s, pearls seemed to be associated most closely with sweater sets and a collegiate lifestyle. So while pearls have different moments in the public consciousness, they have been long used as a signifier of wealth and social standing. Now, that is getting turned on its ear. Modern-day pearls have returned for a more playful and contemporary comeback.
BEAUTY & FASHION
theeverygirl.com

16 Hydrating Beauty Products to Splurge on Before Fall Wrecks Your Skin

This morning, I woke up with a cold. Sniffly, congested, scratchy, achy, stuffy, drowsy—a classic cold. And dammit, I was excited, because you know what it means? Fall is finally here, and I can leave my windows open for a breeze instead of paying out the wazoo to blast my A/C to make it feel that way. All the sweaters I pulled out of my storage a month ago can finally see the light of day, and the fall Trader Joe’s haul is more than a daydream. But this fall, what I’m not looking forward to is dry skin. Luckily I’m prepared and reaching for my hydrating beauty products a little bit earlier than usual.
SKIN CARE
KLST/KSAN

Best fall boots

BestReviews is reader-supported and may earn an affiliate commission. Details. What boots are in style this fall? While it’s bittersweet to put away summer footwear, there are many classic and fashionable fall boots styles that inspire new looks for the cooler season. A black ankle boot, for example, is a versatile option that pairs with jeans, […]
APPAREL
Detroit Free Press

Save hundreds on a Michael Kors purse now during the brand's epic fall sale

— Recommendations are independently chosen by Reviewed’s editors. Purchases you make through our links may earn us a commission. Looking for an excuse to add a new bag to your accessories collection? Michael Kors is here to help! Whether you’re looking for a classic purse, crossbody bag or more, Michael Kors has a deep selection. Best of all, they’re all on sale as part of the brand's Fall Treat sale.
BEAUTY & FASHION
99.9 KEKB

Colorado Residents Share Their Beautiful Fall Color Photos

Fall in Colorado is truly something else. Whether you're driving around Fort Collins and Loveland or driving through the pass on your way through the mountains, the colors are nothing short of magical. My favorite way to make and maintain memories is through pictures. Although, my lack of expertise in...
COLORADO STATE
bowienewsonline.com

Beautiful fall day greets Chicken & Bread after rain leaves forecast

The forecast loomed large for the 26th edition of the Chicken and Bread Days Heritage Festival, but Mother Nature moved down the road with the anticipated rain providing beautiful fall weather for all the festivities. Downtown Bowie enjoyed a full day of fun activities Saturday as music, dance and classic...
BOWIE, TX
In Style

Raisa Flowers Is the New American Beauty

When she turned 13, Raisa Flowers went down the tubes. First it was lipstick — matte plums and satin-finish reds she found at the MAC Cosmetics counter in suburban New York. Then it was tubes of drugstore mascara, lip gloss, "anything I could get my hands on, really," she says. By the end of high school, Flowers — a member of the very first TikTok generation — had amassed a high/low collection of cosmetics and skincare staples but she wasn't quite sure how her coveted beauty stash turned into an actual career. "I grew up watching YouTube tutorials," Flowers says, "and they helped me get infatuated with the beauty industry. But even when I was like, 12, I knew I wanted to do makeup, but not like that. I didn't want to copy everyone else's art, you know? I wanted to make my own."
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Y-105FM

8 Stunning Minnesota Drives That Showcase Beautiful Fall Leaves

Minnesota is in the peak of fall, or at least it is when it comes to fall colors. I love driving through town and seeing splashes of oranges, yellows, and reds. At times I think I could live in this dreamscape forever. Unfortunately, fall never lasts. In fact, this year, it might be short-lived. Thanks to that thing we call winter.
MINNESOTA STATE
katheats.com

Farmhouse Decor Finds For Fall

As we move into cooler weather, my home decor gets cozier and more rustic. From a leather throw pillow to autumn wreaths and copper lanterns, here are some of my favorite farmhouse decor finds for fall. I love a neutral home that flows from room to room, but I also...
HOME & GARDEN
New York Post

New towers are tempting buyers with beautiful in-house bars

“Mix me up one of those Condo Kool-Aids, barkeep!”. To woo thirsty buyers, luxe resi towers are investing in swanky bar lounges. Fasano Fifth Avenue (No. 815) is one of the latest buildings to make a residents-only bar the center of its social scene when it opened this month. Designed...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
gardeningsoul.com

How to Grow Beautiful Fall-Blooming Aster Purple Dome in Your Garden

This late-blooming plant is a true star of the fall garden. Known botanically as Symphyotrichum novae-angliae ‘Purple Dome’ (syn. Aster novaenglish), this aster has been delighting audiences with his colorful performance all summer long and will continue to do so through September!. The first sign of autumn is the changing...
GARDENING
ladailypost.com

Sunrise Reveals Beauty Of Fall Colors At Pajarito Ski Hill

Early morning sunshine reveals the beauty of fall colors recently at the ski hill. Photo by Jenn Bartram/ladailypost.com. Copyright © 2012-2021 Los Alamos Daily Post is the Official Newspaper of Record in Los Alamos County. This Site and all information contained here including, but not limited to news stories, photographs, videos, charts, graphs and graphics is the property of the Los Alamos Daily Post, unless otherwise noted. Permission to reprint in whole or in part is hereby granted, provided that the Los Alamos Daily Post and the author/photographer are properly cited. Opinions expressed by readers, columnists and other contributors do not necessarily reflect the views of the Los Alamos Daily Post. The Los Alamos Daily Post was founded Feb. 7, 2012 by Owner/Publisher Carol A. Clark.
LOS ALAMOS COUNTY, NM
Footwear News

Tinashe Talks Day-to-Night Dressing and Her New ShoeDazzle Collection

ShoeDazzle’s latest collaborator is Tinashe. The musician serves as the latest muse for the footwear brand—and, as such, has curated a shoe collection that’s both fashionable and wallet-friendly. “We’ve been working on this collection for so long, [and] I am thrilled it’s finally here!” said Tinashe. “I’m a big fan of the brand and have been watching them over the years. We totally hit it off when we met; I came into the office and had so much fun with the team picking out the perfect collection that really suits me and represents who I am, both personally and style-wise.” When choosing...
THEATER & DANCE

