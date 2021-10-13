CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kamala Harris’ science video mishap latest sign of chaos in vice president’s office

By Houston Keene
 4 days ago

Vice President Kamala Harris’ widely panned science video is the latest mishap in what has been a chaotic first year for the vice president’s office. Harris was recently featured in a space-themed video — the first in a YouTube series entitled “Get Curious with Vice President Harris” — that was heavily criticized online for the veep’s performance as well as the fact that child actors were used in its production.

Judge Jeanine reveals who she believes is running the White House

Judge Jeanine Pirro questioned who was really in charge of the White House Saturday on "Justice with Judge Jeanine." JUDGE JEANINE: In case you didn’t know it, Joe Biden is the president of the United States in name only. Someone else is running the White House. Barack Obama, maybe? Come along with me and see if what I say makes sense. Now, from the beginning of his campaign, we knew he wasn’t right. We kept asking ourselves what was wrong with him. He was clearly confused, saying crazy things.
‘No problem!’ Joe Biden Laughs at Reporter Suggestion He Get Bernie and Manchin Together to ‘Hash it Out’ at White House

President Joe Biden had a good laugh and a snappy quip when a reporter suggested inviting Senators Joe Manchin and Bernie Sanders to the White House for a hashing-out session. The president spoke to reporters briefly after he arrived on the South Lawn Friday evening, and he was repeatedly asked about the state of the negotiations on his Build Back Better agenda.
Joe Biden's White House counsel is doubling down on her denial of Donald Trump's privilege claims aimed at shielding Jan. 6 documents.

The latest letter helps establish a paper trail for what could be a serious executive privilege fight. Biden's stance: President Joe Biden's counsel, Dana Remus, on Friday declined to grant executive privilege to shield an initial batch of Trump-era documents sought by congressional investigators probing the Jan. 6 attack. The former president pushed back, asserting broad privilege, and Remus replied in the negative on Wednesday.
Kamala Harris’ top media missteps, gaffes and debacles since becoming vice president

Vice President Kamala Harris has found herself in hot water over various gaffes, missteps and debacles on a regular basis during her chaotic first year on the job. She’s regularly mocked, often criticized and has become known for laughing when confronted with tough questions. Along with her political struggles managing the southern border crisis and grappling with reports of dysfunction in her office, Harris has had a rough go of it in 2021.
In KDKA Exclusive, Vice President Kamala Harris Address Supply Chain Issues And Build Back Better Compromise

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – Supply chain issues remain front and center as consumers find fewer products on the shelves. In an exclusive interview seen only on KDKA, political editor Jon Delano asked Vice President Kamala Harris what the government is doing about it. Empty shelves for consumers and missing parts for local manufacturers — it all adds up to inconvenience and now an inflation rate of 5.4 percent in September. Delano: What can you and the administration do to alleviate these problems in western Pennsylvania and throughout the nation? Harris: It’s a big issue for western Pennsylvania, throughout the nation, and actually a global issue....
Kamala Harris Mocked For Featuring Child Actors In Her Space Video

Vice President Kamala Harris’ space exploration video for NASA’s YouTube channel meant to get children interested in science and space has drawn criticism for the presence of child actors. In the video special, five teens from across the country were joined by Harris and NASA astronaut Shane Kimbrough via Zoom...
The puppeteering of VP Kamala Harris’s YouTube show

The Biden administration has been hiring illusionists. First, they denied that there was a border crisis. But there was one. Then Biden claimed he had no idea Afghanistan would fall to the Taliban so quickly. But there were internal memos in the State Department that warned precisely that. Then Biden...
