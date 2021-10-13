Newton Grove prepping for holidays

The Newton Grove town board shares conversation before the start of Monday night’s meeting. Michael B. Hardison | Sampson Independent

NEWTON GROVE — With the holidays fast approaching, local events are in the process of being planned and those plans where touched on during Monday’s town board meeting.

Since COVID hasn’t let up, children in Newton Grove still won’t be able to enjoy and experience a regular night of “trick or treating.” Luckily the town won’t let the night pass again without making sure they get bags full of candy.

Just like last year, the town will be bringing back its drive-thru event. It will be hosted again at the Newton Grove Fire Department, located at 313 Weeksdale St.. The event will be on Sunday, Oct. 31, and extend from 5 to 7 p.m.

“Amanda Bradshaw has already ordered some candy and we’re going to bag it up and do a drive-thru like last year,” Commissioner Dana Ellington-Ruiz said. “We really want the kids to be able to dress up and do some trick-or-tricking again.”

Much like last year, they are pushing to make the event contactless. Bags will be pre-filled and tied, attendees must stay in their cars and everyone is required to wear a face covering.

The town’s annual Circle of Lights Ceremony has also been scheduled. It will be held Monday, Nov. 29, starting at 6 p.m.

Circle of Lights is often the starting signs for the holidays in Newton Grove and also gives the townspeople an opportunity to honor and memorialize loved ones through the event, which brings caroling to the town circle and sees the crepe myrtles illuminated. Finer details are not in motion yet.

“Amanda and I will be working on this ASAP as soon as we can get into contact with our people,” Ruiz said.

The last of the events Ruiz mentioned was the annual Christmas parade, which the board is moving forward with again this year. The parade is scheduled for the first weekend of the month, on that Saturday, Dec. 4.