The Woodlands, TX

Volunteers needed for Development Standards Committee

By The Woodlands Township
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTHE WOODLANDS, TX – The Woodlands Township is recruiting volunteers to fill positions on The Woodlands Development Standards Committee for 2022. The Development Standards Committee is an architectural design and review group that considers and acts upon requests for variances from property owners as well as considers appeals of the decisions made by Residential Design Review Committees. The Committee is also responsible for adopting rules and regulations regarding the administration, interpretation and enforcement of The Woodlands Covenants, Restrictions, Easements, Charges and Liens. The Development Standards Committee typically meets on the first and third Wednesday evenings of every month. The Committee also meets jointly with other committees about four times a year.

#Volunteers
