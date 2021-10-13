The Most Important Lesson Building A Home Studio

The listing price of this tropical paradise has been reduced by $25,000. This unique property, sitting on the highest natural elevation in Daytona Beach, spans three lots, with the opportunity to subdivide one lot if desired. The main house was turned into two separate residences but could easily be converted back to one home. The former garage is now a classic one-bedroom, one-bath ''Hemingway cottage,'' with two separate patio/deck areas. The main house, featuring its original, gleaming oak floors, has two bedrooms and two baths and a 700-square-foot deck offers a 14-foot bar/outdoor kitchen and ocean views. The downstairs unit has one bedroom and one bath, along with its own, private outdoor patio area. The main house and cottage have their own driveways, with enough parking space for 18 vehicles.

DAYTONA BEACH, FL ・ 3 DAYS AGO