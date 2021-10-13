Does seed size make a difference with your seeding rate for your wheat?

Have you ever wished you could learn a little more about some of the prairie practices used by the Warren County Conservation Board? Do you want to help us preserve our beautiful prairies? Come out to help with the prairie seed harvest! You will learn how to identify and harvest seeds from several prairie plants and preserve the prairie seeds to be planted somewhere else. You can bring a bucket, hand nippers or we will have some to use. We recommend bringing a pair of gloves and dress to be amongst the prairie plants (long pants are best to keep itchy prairie plants off of your legs!). Please register at warrenccb.org/events by October 13 at noon so we can assure we have enough materials. Must have 5 participants to hold this event.

AGRICULTURE ・ 3 DAYS AGO