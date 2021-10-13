CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Agriculture

Does seed size make a difference with your seeding rate for your wheat?

lincolnsentinel.com
 5 days ago

The 2022 wheat crop will soon be or has been drilled for the upcoming crop. Producers have been studying and contemplating their choice of wheat varieties and are ready for the next step!Wheat seeding rate recommendations in Kansas, historically, have been expressed in pounds of seed per acre and vary ...

FOX8 News

Unhappy with prices, ranchers look to build own meat plants

DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) — Like other ranchers across the country, Rusty Kemp for years grumbled about rock-bottom prices paid for the cattle he raised in central Nebraska, even as the cost of beef at grocery stores kept climbing. He and his neighbors blamed it on consolidation in the beef industry stretching back to the […]
AGRICULTURE
capitalpress.com

Dry conditions lead to deep seeding, partial stands for wheat farmers

LIND, Wash. — Seeding conditions remain exceptionally dry as farmers in much of Eastern Washington's dryland region try to plant winter wheat. "I mean, really, no rain at all between April, May, June — that is a tough one," said Bill Schillinger, director of Washington State University's dryland research station in Lind, Wash. "Those months are so important for precipitation on any crop, but to get nothing and then that high heat. Bad, bad crop year."
LIND, WA
Arizona Daily Sun

We are the seeds

I never tire of witnessing them burst from the soil — full of purpose. Our monsoon pumpkin patch grew fast and furious in the long, rainy and humid summer days. When I survey the tangle of vines bearing pumpkins — some over 20 feet long — it seems impossible that they were once tucked inside a teardrop-shaped seed smaller than a dime. They grow infinitely, tendrils grabbing onto anything they can find to get closer to the sun. I am stumped by a mystery pumpkin that does not resemble any of the seed packets in my collection. A single plant made a dozen giant pumpkins, each one its own work of art, in subtle shades of beige and blush, like the glow of the fading autumn sunset.
AGRICULTURE
State
Kansas State
Daily Herald

Wheat-Free Sesame Seed Almond Flour Crackers

Place the oven rack in the center position and heat the oven to 350 degrees. In a medium-large bowl, whisk the egg, salt, pepper and sesame seeds together until combined. Add the almond flour and, using a rubber spatula, mix until it starts to come together. Using clean hands, mix and press together, until completely combined, into a ball.
FOOD & DRINKS
kchi.com

MDC Seed Buying

The Chillicothe MDC office is buying seed from local residents. Missouri Department of Conservation Forester Samantha Anderson says the Chillicothe MDC office will purchase a variety of seeds from trees found in your own yard or on your property. Anderson says the remaining seed buying days include all day today...
CHILLICOTHE, MO
North Country Public Radio

The art of saving seeds for the future

Traditional Arts in Upstate New York, a St. Lawrence University artist, and local farmers are teaming up to promote ideas and practices of seed-saving. It's part of the Grow and Tell Project, a series of workshops on food, farming and community. Dan Kelleher, a local farmer, and Rachael Jones, a...
CANTON, NY
highcountryshopper.com

Bring in your seeds!

After a hot, dry summer, gardeners across the county are relishing the cooler days of fall. As they reap the benefits of the harvest and prepare garden beds for the winter season, many gardeners are also planning for next spring by saving seeds. The Delta County Seed Library relies on...
AGRICULTURE
Jano le Roux

Experts Say: The most obese state in America is also the most religious

Many individuals around the world, including those in the United States, identify as religious. Although there are many different religions, the majority of them are based on the belief in a higher power. Some parts of the world are extremely religious, while others are not. Some states in the United States are more religious than others.
thefreshloaf.com

Seeded Rye Sourdough Loaf

Seeded Rye Sourdough Loaf.. Been a while since I post from here so much to catch up... -30g molasses (black treacle) - Mix flour, water and starter with cold water and leave for 12-14 hours. Day 2. - Add boiling water to your mixed seeds, soaked for 30 minutes then...
RECIPES
traveliowa.com

Prairie Seed Harvest

Have you ever wished you could learn a little more about some of the prairie practices used by the Warren County Conservation Board? Do you want to help us preserve our beautiful prairies? Come out to help with the prairie seed harvest! You will learn how to identify and harvest seeds from several prairie plants and preserve the prairie seeds to be planted somewhere else. You can bring a bucket, hand nippers or we will have some to use. We recommend bringing a pair of gloves and dress to be amongst the prairie plants (long pants are best to keep itchy prairie plants off of your legs!). Please register at warrenccb.org/events by October 13 at noon so we can assure we have enough materials. Must have 5 participants to hold this event.
AGRICULTURE
lincolnsentinel.com

Lincoln Business Awarded KPA Award of Merit

The Kansas Preservation Alliance (KPA) is pleased to announce that the 2020 Award of Merit has been presented to Baccus Hatchery in Lincoln, KS owned by Craig & MaryAnn Stertz. The Baccus Hatchery was built in 1885.The Baccus Hatchery is one of the earliest buildings in Lincoln dating to 1885.
LINCOLN, KS
lincolnsentinel.com

Now is the Time to Plant Spring Flowering Bulbs

One of the many joys of gardening is watching our landscapes come to life again in the spring. Bulbs are often the first plants to make an appearance in the spring and add a beautiful pop of color to the landscape. Enjoying these spring beauties means a little extra work ...
GARDENING
lincolnsentinel.com

As hard as I try

It’s October. That means, there are increasingly more shopping opportunities and unique events available.In the last two weeks my daughter and I have visited two such events in the hopes of doing our Christmas shopping early “just in case.” Just in case there really is a commodity shortage and things ...
SHOPPING
Epicurious

Chickpea and Seeds Sandwich

Prep Time 20 minutes Total Time 20 minutes plus soaking time for seeds. Turn soaked sunflower seeds into a creamy dressing for smashed chickpeas with onions, celery, capers, and dill, then stuff into pita pockets for an easy, delicious vegan sandwich. Ingredients. 4 servings. For the salad:. ½ cup raw...
RECIPES
thefreshloaf.com

Seeded Loaf Success...Finally

After many attempts, I finally achieved a light, (fairly) lofty seeded loaf, while utilizing a pretty high percentage of non-white flour. The first experiments were tasty but pretty dense. However, I will be cutting back on total volume next time as this dough literally filled the clay baker from edge to edge, resulting in...a torpedo! The texture of the crumb is divine...soft and springy without being gummy. I may have gotten even a little more loft if I had scored a little deeper--I think the crumb structure looks a little tight at the top. I never quite know how to score the longer loaves. Parallel slashes always result in broken bands across the top. Any advice on the best way to score this type of loaf would be appreciated--I may just let it do its thing next time and go for a 'natural' score. I used a long, thin clay baker, rather than a traditional batard or boule, in an attempt to make a more toaster-friendly bake.
FOOD & DRINKS

