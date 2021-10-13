Miss Exeter to be crowned on Nov. 8

EXETER – Normally a showcase for the town’s Fall Festival celebration, Exeterites will have to anxiously wait until Nov. 8 to find out who will wear the Miss Exeter crown. This is the second year in a row that the Miss Exeter ceremony has been delayed, but it is nevertheless an important honor for the six girls competing for the sash and crown: Natalia Genettie, Taylor Amaral, Lyndin Jensen, Miranda Torres, Madisson Woods and Riley Martin.