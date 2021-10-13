CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Paul McCartney Hopes to Complete Unfinished Beatles Song

By Corey Irwin
 5 days ago
Paul McCartney still hopes to complete “Now and Then,” an unfinished Beatles song originally written by John Lennon. As The New Yorker notes, after Lennon’s death “[Yoko] Ono gave the surviving [Beatles] members demos that he’d recorded at home.” McCartney, George Harrison and Ringo Starr would work to complete three of those tracks. Two - "Free as a Bird" and "Real Love” - were finished and included in the band’s Anthology series. The third song, “Now and Then,” was abandoned.

