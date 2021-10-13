Man arrested for alleged flea market robbery

WOBURN (CBS) – Police are investigating an armed robbery Tuesday at a supermarket in Woburn. It happened at the Market Basket on Mishawum Road around 11 a.m. Police said the suspect pulled a gun from his waistband and pointed it at an employee before taking an undetermined amount of money and running off. Police say this man pulled a gun on a Market Basket employee in Woburn (Photo Via Woburn Police) He was described as a white man wearing jeans, sneakers, a yellow reflective jacket, a baseball hat, and had glasses on top of his hat. A witness told police the man may have also had a knife sheath or a tool on him. They added that the man was about six feet tall, medium build, possibly in his 50s, and has a raspy voice. It’s unclear how much money the man was able to get away with.

WOBURN, MA ・ 5 DAYS AGO