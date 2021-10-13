Man arrested for alleged flea market robbery
A 45-year-old man was arrested for allegedly wielding a machete at a flea market in Veterans Park on Saturday morning. Jackie Lynn Pickett, of no fixed address, is being held without bail on charges of armed robbery and first-degree assault for the Saturday incident, where charging papers allege he took a suitcase, which was open and displaying electronics and gift cards, from a vendor and brandished a machete when questioned about it.www.dundalkeagle.com
Comments / 0