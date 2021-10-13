CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Georgia State

Georgia State Receives $5 Million Grant to Establish a Center of Research Excellence in Science and Technology

gsu.edu
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleATLANTA—A team of researchers at Georgia State University has been awarded a prestigious five-year, $5 million grant from the National Science Foundation’s Centers of Research Excellence in Science and Technology (CREST) program, which supports the research capabilities of minority-serving institutions through the establishment of centers that effectively integrate education and research.

news.gsu.edu

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
University at Buffalo Reporter

UB receives grant to support neurodiverse students in computer science

To create more inclusive college classrooms that recognize the neurodiversity of students, UB has received a $293,000 grant from the National Science Foundation to build micro-credential training courses for computer science faculty. The two-year grant will help improve the educational experiences of neurodivergent students who may have difficulties succeeding in...
BUFFALO, NY
5NEWS

U of A receives $17 million for research and fabrication facility

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark — Researchers at the University of Arkansas has received millions of dollars in grant money to build a new facility in Northwest Arkansas. The university received more than $17 million from the National Science Foundation to build and operate a Silicon Carbide research and fabricated facility. The product...
COLLEGES
famunews.com

FAMU Professor Receives $400K Grant, Named Innovator by the National Center for Atmospheric Research

A Florida A&M University (FAMU) professor was recently selected as a 2021 Innovator in the National Center for Atmospheric Research (NCAR) Innovator Program. Michée A. Lachaud, Ph.D., assistant professor for the agribusiness program in the College of Agriculture and Food Sciences (CAFS), also received a two-year $400,000 research grant to develop economic and climate models that capture short-term and long-term climate-change related impacts on U.S. agricultural production.
COLLEGES
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Georgia Education
State
Georgia State
Atlanta, GA
Education
Atlanta, GA
Government
City
Atlanta, GA
Local
Georgia Government
mynews13.com

UCF receives grant for students to create innovative space technology

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. — UCF will develop and create innovative technology to support NASA’s Artemis program. The university was one of seven awarded a $500,000 grant by NASA’s Minority University Research and Education Project (MUREP) Space Technology Artemis Research, or M-STAR initiative because it’s a Hispanic Serving Institution, meaning a quarter of its student population are Hispanic.
COLLEGES
5NEWS

ATU receives a $99K grant to advance the study of data science

RUSSELLVILLE, Ark — Arkansas Tech University (ATU) has received a $99,760 grant from the Arkansas National Science Foundation Established Program to Stimulate Competitive Research (NSF EPSCoR) to advance the study of data science. The Supporting Effective Educator Development (SEED) grant is a two-year grant led by Dr. Weijia Jia, assistant...
RUSSELLVILLE, AR
erienewsnow.com

$1.25M Grant to Help Allegheny College Establish New Center for Researching Waterways

Allegheny College is establishing a new center for researching waterways. The college announced Wednesday it has received a $1.25 million grant to establish a Watershed Conservation Research Center. The money comes from a grant from the Richard King Mellon Foundation. Allegheny College said the center will lead research and education...
COLLEGES
allegheny.edu

Allegheny College Awarded $1.25 Million Grant From Richard King Mellon Foundation To Establish Watershed Conservation Research Center

Allegheny College has received a $1.25 million grant from the Richard King Mellon Foundation to establish a Watershed Conservation Research Center (WCRC). Through this new interdisciplinary center, Allegheny College faculty and students will collaborate with community partners to engage in conservation-based research and educational outreach in the upper Allegheny River basin, focusing on the French Creek watershed.
MEADVILLE, PA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Science And Technology#Brain Research#Emory University#Brain Science#Georgia State Receives#Georgia State University#Crest#Multimodal Brain Mapping#Lifespan#D Map#Distinguished University#Neuroscience#Georgia Research Alliance
gatech.edu

$12 Million NSF Grant Will Establish Nationwide Atmospheric Measurement Network

Georgia Institute of Technology Professor Nga Lee “Sally” Ng has earned a $12 million grant from the National Science Foundation (NSF) Mid-Scale Research Infrastructure program to provide high time-resolution (every 1 to 15 minutes), long-term measurements of the properties of atmospheric particulates known as aerosols, which have significant effects on health and climate change.
SCIENCE
uci.edu

UCI now an NSF science and technology satellite center

The National Science Foundation recently announced the creation of six new so-called science and technology centers — groups of universities working together with NSF funding to advance specific scientific fields. One of those new centers, called the NSF Center for Learning the Earth with Artificial Intelligence, will foster research at the intersection of climate change and data science. Columbia University is the flagship institution in charge of the center, and UCI is one of the center’s satellite collaborators. In that role, UCI and its Department of Earth System Science (ESS) are now able to provide funding each year for two Ph.D. students interested in doing research related to the center, including working to incorporate artificial intelligence techniques like machine learning into efforts to understand how Earth’s climate system behaves now and how it might behave in the near future. It’s cutting-edge science that ESS Professor Mike Pritchard, who’s leading the UCI chapter, thinks will through improved modeling demystify the still-unknown ways in which the climate will continue to change in the coming century, including how uncertain processes like cloud and turbulence physics modulate how much more extreme climate crises like droughts and wildfires are likely to get. “It’s like supercomputers were just invented,” said Pritchard, describing the momentousness of the growing influence of AI in climate science and the depth of new work that this long-term UCI-Columbia partnership will enable. “It’s going to be life-changing.”
EDUCATION
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Colleges
NewsBreak
Education
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Science
NewsBreak
Computer Science
vt.edu

Molecular Sciences Software Institute receives $15 million grant from National Science Foundation

The Molecular Sciences Software Institute (MolSSI), based in Virginia Tech’s Corporate Research Center, has received a $15 million renewal grant from the National Science Foundation. The five-year grant is a massive boost of support for the multi-university organization of software scientists dedicated to designing and building new, powerful software tools...
ENGINEERING
fit.edu

Florida Tech Receives $5.1 Million Gift to Name Health Sciences Center

MELBOURNE, FLA. — Florida Tech’s newest building will bear the name of Gordon L. Nelson, honoring the longtime dean and professor who has pledged $5.1 million. This gift supports the university’s strategic investment in biomedical and health research and education. During the groundbreaking on Dec. 2, 2020, Florida Tech President...
MELBOURNE, FL
fayettevilleflyer.com

Local researchers receive grant to develop next-gen night vision technology

Three researchers at the University of Arkansas have received a grant to develop the next generation of infrared sensors used in night vision technology. Electrical engineering professor Shui-Qing “Fisher” Yu, Distinguished Professor Greg Salamo, and Jin Hu, assistant professor of physics, received the $4.4 million award from the U.S. Office of Naval Research.
TECHNOLOGY
oregonstate.edu

Oregon State receives $10 million grant to study hemp market in western U.S.

CORVALLIS, Ore. – Oregon State University’s Global Hemp Innovation Center has been awarded a $10 million grant from the U.S. Department of Agriculture to define economic opportunities for hemp in the western United States. The five-year project is funded by the USDA National Institute of Food and Agriculture’s Sustainable Agricultural...
OREGON STATE
WBOC

UMES Receives $30M NOAA Grant to Diversify Marine Sciences Workforce

PRINCESS ANNE, Md.- NOAA has announced that it will continue its two-decade commitment to support the next generation of marine scientists and researchers at the University of Maryland Eastern Shore. The agency, through its Educational Partnership Program with Minority Serving Institutions, renewed an agreement that will provide $30 million in...
COLLEGES
missouri.edu

$2.6 million grant to help establish online clinical engineering program

The University of Missouri is partnering with Siemens Healthineers to develop one of the first online programs of its kind in the United States. Clinical engineers can help fill a crucial role in today’s heath care industry by providing the technical expertise needed to manage the health care technology, such as X-rays, CT scans and MRIs, that clinicians use to help make life-saving decisions for their patients. Yet, many of these important positions across the United States remain unfilled, especially in rural communities, due to a shortage of qualified applicants.
TECHNOLOGY
gsu.edu

Georgia State Gives Out First $1K Vaccine Prizes

Fifty fully vaccinated members of the Georgia State community recently won $1,000 in the university’s first vaccine raffle, a thank you to faculty, staff and students for getting vaccinated. The winners, 35 students and 15 faculty and staff, were chosen randomly from more than 8,400 entries on Oct. 8. Georgia...
GEORGIA STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy