Santana, ‘Blessings and Miracles': Album Review

Part of the joy of music is that one never has to justify their output to another person. While the interviews and reviews will certainly come, and they will attempt to give a justification for the choices an artist makes, there doesn’t need to be a reason beyond “it was cool.” At the same time, unless something truly is that cool or is so absolutely compelling, can it go beyond a need for explanation. Unfortunately for SpermChurch’s latest record, merdeka atau mati, the experimentation on the album isn’t bold enough to surpass the need for explanation. When listening to the record itself, the reasons for its existence are not entirely clear.

MUSIC ・ 11 DAYS AGO