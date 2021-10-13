CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Justices seem set to revive marathon bomber's death sentence

Cover picture for the articleWASHINGTON (AP) — The Supreme Court sounded ready Wednesday to reinstate the death penalty for convicted Boston Marathon bomber Dzhokhar Tsarnaev. In more than 90 minutes of arguments, the court's six conservative justices seemed likely to embrace the Biden administration's argument that a federal appeals court mistakenly threw out Tsarnaev's death sentence for his role in the bombing that killed three people near the finish line of the marathon in 2013.

