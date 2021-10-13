CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Palm Beach Gardens, FL

Clinics Can Help Welcomes Linda Borgmeyer to Board of Directors

Cover picture for the articleOctober 12 2021 – Clinics Can Help (CCH), Florida’s leading provider of medical equipment and supplies for children and adults, is proud to announce the addition of Linda A. Borgmeyer to their Board of Directors. A natural fit for the organization, Borgmeyer, an Occupational Therapist and owner and director of Novoleo Therapy and Fitness in Palm Beach Gardens, brings expertise and insight that complement the work CCH is doing.

