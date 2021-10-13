CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Preview: Doncic and Porzingis will play both halves against Hornets

Cover picture for the articleMAVS (2-0) AT CHARLOTTE HORNETS (1-2) Time: 5:30 p.m. Radio: The Eagle, 97.1 FM; Univision 99.1 FM (Spanish) About the Mavericks: After tonight’s game, the Mavs will finish preseason competition on Friday in Milwaukee against the defending NBA champions. . .The Mavs open the regular season on Oct. 21 in a nationally televised game (TNT) in Atlanta. . .Coach Jason Kidd said he’ll probably only play 11 players tonight. And he added that Luka Doncic and Kristaps Porzingis “will play starter minutes in that sense of getting them to touch the fourth quarter.

Dallas News

Luka Doncic, Kristaps Porzingis to miss Mavs’ preseason finale vs. Bucks for rest

Luka Doncic, Kristaps Porzingis and Tim Hardaway Jr. are finished with preseason play. The three Mavericks starters will sit out Friday night’s preseason finale against the Bucks, the team announced Thursday afternoon in its pregame media notes. Reggie Bullock and Tyrell Terry also remain away from the team for personal...
NBA
chatsports.com

The Charlotte Hornets are 100% vaccinated against COVID-19

The Charlotte Hornets have reported that their entire team has been vaccinated against COVID-19, according to the Associated Press. The NBA has recently been throwing around the idea of a COVID vaccine mandate. Two major NBA cities, San Francisco and New York, have already made it so unvaccinated players will not be able to play in home games. The NBA backed this up by stating that players who miss games due to being unvaccinated will not be paid for said games.
NBA
Kristaps Porzingis
Terry Rozier
Jason Kidd
Yardbarker

Kristaps Porzingis On Relationship With Luka Doncic: "We're All Professionals At The End Of The Day, And We Get Along Well."

Kristaps Porzingis is a player who has received a lot of criticism after the Dallas Mavericks' most recent playoff run. Despite holding 2-0 and 3-2 leads on the Los Angeles Clippers, the Dallas Mavericks were unable to advance to the second round of the playoffs, losing the last two games of the series. Porzingis' scoring has been brought up as a cause of their collapse, as his scoring dropped from 20.1 PPG in the 2020-21 regular season to 13.1 PPG in the 2020-21 playoffs.
NBA
At The Hive

Preseason preview: Hornets tip off their preseason slate at the Thunder

139 days after their 2020-21 season ended in brutal fashion against the Indiana Pacers, the Hornets are back in action, even though it is just preseason action. We’ll get to see a bulkier and more matured LaMelo Ball, a healthy Gordon Hayward, and all of the rest of the usual cast of characters. We’ll get our first look at newcomers Mason Plumlee, Kelly Oubre, and Ish Smith.
NBA
NBA

2021-22 Season Preview: Charlotte Hornets

The Charlotte Hornets are on the path back to relevance. With the additions of LaMelo Ball and Gordon Hayward, along with development from Miles Bridges and Terry Rozier, the Hornets saw real improvement last season. They still have the longest active playoff drought in the Eastern Conference (five seasons), but with Ball (the eighth rookie in the last 25 years to average 15 points, five rebounds and five assists) leading a young core that includes two top-20 picks from the 2021 Draft, they’re moving forward.
NBA
Charlotte Hornets
Spain
Dallas Mavericks
basketballinsiders.com

Grizzlies vs. Hornets: Preview, Predictions and Betting Picks

On Thursday, Oct. 7, 2021, the Memphis Grizzlies are playing the Charlotte Hornets at the Spectrum Center; other free NBA preseason expert picks are on the main page. BetOnline odds are shown down below. Game Information. Start time: 7 p.m. ET. Location: Spectrum Center. TV channels: Bally Sports South, NBA...
NBA
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Hornets season preview: Is LaMelo Ball ready to become an All-Star?

The Charlotte Hornets are a team that can potentially exceed expectations, especially if LaMelo Ball is able to further improve his game. Ball is one of the most exciting young players in basketball and the sky is the limit when it comes to his career. But there are still some questions about if that will translate to winning for the Hornets. For example, will he have enough talent around him to make a splash in the postseason?
NBA
At The Hive

2021-22 Hornets Player Preview: Wes Iwundu

The Charlotte Hornets acquired Wes Iwundu this past summer as part of the sign-and-trade that sent Devonte’ Graham to the New Orleans Pelicans. His inclusion in the deal was announced a little while after the story broke that Graham was on his way to New Orleans, so Iwundu was always perceived as trade filler. On top of that, the Hornets have 16 players on NBA deals, so someone has to go.
NBA
FanSided

Miami Heat vs. Hornets preseason preview, injury report, and info

The Miami Heat play their fourth game of the preseason tonight as they take on the Charlotte Hornets. Miami will be looking to remain undefeated while the Hornets are still searching for their first win. Last game, the Heat managed to squeak by the Spurs while resting a good chunk...
NBA
chatsports.com

Luka Doncic & Kristaps Porzingis Mavs Dress Rehearsal: GAMEDAY vs. Hornets

The Dallas Mavericks hit the road for their final two preseason games, beginning with a nationally televised matchup vs. the Charlotte Hornets and reigning Rookie of the Year,LaMelo Ball. The game will be a dress rehearsal for the Mavs, who do not plan to rest any players like they did in the first two exhibition wins.
NBA

