Preview: Doncic and Porzingis will play both halves against Hornets
MAVS (2-0) AT CHARLOTTE HORNETS (1-2) Time: 5:30 p.m. Radio: The Eagle, 97.1 FM; Univision 99.1 FM (Spanish) About the Mavericks: After tonight’s game, the Mavs will finish preseason competition on Friday in Milwaukee against the defending NBA champions. . .The Mavs open the regular season on Oct. 21 in a nationally televised game (TNT) in Atlanta. . .Coach Jason Kidd said he’ll probably only play 11 players tonight. And he added that Luka Doncic and Kristaps Porzingis “will play starter minutes in that sense of getting them to touch the fourth quarter.www.chatsports.com
