'It's a true miracle:' North Carolina WWII soldier laid to rest 77 years later

By Carlos Flores
abcnews4.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLUMBER BRIDGE, N.C. (WPDE) — A World War II soldier's remains are now home after being identified 77 years later. Lt. James E. Wright, of North Carolina, was stationed in France during WWII and was traveling near the Moselle river when they were confronted by German forces. His family said that's when he was last seen.

