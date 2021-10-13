Sunset Hills updates city code to permit crossbows for hunting in city
The Sunset Hills Board of Aldermen amended the city’s deer control policy to allow crossbows to be used within city limits Aug. 24. Ward 3 Alderman Randy Epperson said the original bill was passed eight years ago with the intention it would follow Missouri hunting guidelines. The state legalized crossbow hunting in 2016 and Epperson wanted Sunset Hills’ law to reflect the change, albeit five years later.callnewspapers.com
