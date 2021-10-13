CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Sunset Hills, MO

Sunset Hills updates city code to permit crossbows for hunting in city

By Lucas Irizarry
callnewspapers.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Sunset Hills Board of Aldermen amended the city’s deer control policy to allow crossbows to be used within city limits Aug. 24. Ward 3 Alderman Randy Epperson said the original bill was passed eight years ago with the intention it would follow Missouri hunting guidelines. The state legalized crossbow hunting in 2016 and Epperson wanted Sunset Hills’ law to reflect the change, albeit five years later.

callnewspapers.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
The Associated Press

EXPLAINER: How lawmakers are investigating the Jan. 6 riot

WASHINGTON (AP) — The House committee tasked with investigating the deadly Jan. 6 riot at the U.S. Capitol has been ramping up its efforts in recent weeks, issuing subpoenas to nearly 20 individuals, including four of former President Donald Trump’s advisers and associates. Lawmakers on the committee have made clear...
PROTESTS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Sunset Hills, MO
Government
City
Sunset Hills, MO
Local
Missouri Government
State
Missouri State
Reuters

N.Korea test-fires submarine-launched ballistic missile, S.Korea says

SEOUL, Oct 19 (Reuters) - North Korea fired a submarine-launched ballistic missile (SLBM) off its east coast on Tuesday, South Korea's military said, pulling Japan's new prime minister off the campaign trail and overshadowing the opening of a major arms fair in Seoul. The U.S. military's Indo-Pacific Command condemned the...
MILITARY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Sunset#Crossbow#City Limits
CNN

More than a third of Chicago police officers defy city vaccine mandate

(CNN) — About 4,500 Chicago police officers didn't report their vaccination status by October 15 as mandated by the city, officials said Monday. That means roughly 35 percent of the city's 12,770 officers could be placed on no-pay status in the foreseeable future. The Chicago Police Department had the lowest...
CHICAGO, IL

Comments / 0

Community Policy