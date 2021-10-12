CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
New requirement to graduate high school: Letters

Cover picture for the articleRe “High school students will have to pass ethnic studies course” (Oct. 9):. Could you imagine the backlog in high schools if the same requirements were to be applied to a math, English and reading today? A Los Angeles Times headline: “Only half of California students meet English standards and fewer meet math standards, test scores show.” It is beyond time to turn the ship of education for our children back to the basics of education needed to live and function in the real world. Without the basics you are unable to understand, think or function. Ignorance is a horrible burden to live with, especially when it’s not your fault. But the fault of the established public education system whose sole purpose of educating you was lost in the role of politics and self aggrandizement.

