Seneca, PA

High School Sports – Three golf teams shoot WPIAL semifinal runner-up cards/KC Soccer clinches another title

By Bob Cupp
butlerradio.com
 5 days ago

-The Seneca Valley and Mars Golf teams have reached the 3A WPIAL Team Championships after both teams finished second overall in their respective semi-final matches Tuesday. Seneca Valley was runner-up to Central Catholic at Beaver Valley Golf Club, led by Nolan Nicklas who shot a 73. Mars finished second to Fox Chapel at The Links at Spring Church in Apollo, led by Blake Bertolo with a 74.

