Penguins top Tampa Bay in season opener

By Bob Cupp
butlerradio.com
 5 days ago

The Pittsburgh Penguins defeated the defending Stanley Cup Champion Tampa Bay Lightning 6-2 in their season-opener last night. The Pens scored three empty-net goals late in the game after building a 3-1 lead. Tristan Jarry stopped 26 of 28 shots in net. Several newcomers to the team scored goals last...

