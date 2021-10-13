Stamp The Wax announce charity cassette mix series for 10th anniversary

Nightmares On Wax is on the cover of Mixmag. Read the cover feature here and check out his exclusive Cover Mix below. “I made this mix after my interview and conversation with Ralph Moore for Mixmag, and it's inspired by lots of the music and references we were discussing. I wanted to do a mix for Mixmag you wouldn’t usually get going through soul, funk, reggae, disco, R&B and house. All the songs are tunes I’ve been digging this past year during the pandemic. I had a lot of fun digging records for this mix and recorded it live in my studio The Other Ship in Ibiza.”

