Stamp The Wax announce charity cassette mix series for 10th anniversary

By Martin Guttridge-Hewitt
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleStamp The Wax is celebrating its tenth anniversary with a new ten-part edition of the platform's Monday Morning Mixtape series, raising money for worthwhile causes. The cassette-only releases have been compiled by a host of talented names from the electronic music world: Volume 1, Bradley Zero with Zipporah, raising money for Youth Music and SE15 Community Fund; Volume 2, CC:Disco! with Harri Pepper in aid of Casa T, Lisbon; Volume 3, George The Poet and Aaron L for African Caribbean Leukaemia Trust; Volume 4, Jenifa Mayanja and Mr Holiday in aid of MusiCares; and Volume 5, Pender Street Steppers with Rosie Ama for Indian Residential School Survivors Society.

