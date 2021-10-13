CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Music

Sufjan Stevens and Angelo De Augustine interpret the movies on 'A Beginner's Mind'

By Stephen Kallao
NPR
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWhat do the films Night of the Living Dead, Point Break and the rival cheerleading sequal Bring It On Again have in common? Besides being pillars of cinema in their own unique way, they also serve as inspiration for songs on A Beginner's Mind, the new album from Sufjan Stevens and Angelo De Augustine. Every song on the album is connected with a movie, inspired by late nights watching flicks during a month-long stay in upstate New York.

www.npr.org

Comments / 0

Related
PopMatters

Sufjan Stevens Collaborates With Labelmate But the LP Is All Sufjan

The name of Sufjan Stevens and Angelo De Augustine’s new collaborative LP is A Beginner’s Mind, a reference to a Zen Buddhist concept – shoshin – that inspired the duo during the album’s month-long writing session at a friend’s cabin in upstate New York. There’s also plenty of references to film – even an homage to director Jonathan Demme. But, though De Augustine – like Stevens, an Asthmatic Kitty artist – wrote the lyrics to the title song and performed alongside Stevens admirably throughout, much of the record seems to revolve around Stevens’ reckoning with fame, misfortune, and scripted tragedy.
MUSIC
bcgavel.com

'A Beginner's Mind' Is Perfect for the Season but Falls Flat

Fall is upon us, and as fate would have it, Sufjan Stevens has given us the quintessential album for the season. A Beginner’s Mind, Stevens’ fourth album in two years, is in collaboration with Angelo De Augustine, and together, the two mesh soft indie music with a more folksy aura, creating an album that sets itself apart from Stevens’ earlier work.
MUSIC
Variety

Coldplay Explores Both Pop and the Cosmos in Uneven Concept Album ‘Music of the Spheres’: Review

Coldplay doesn’t jump the shark on “Music of the Spheres,” but the British rockers come uncomfortably close. A concept album about a fictional planetary system called The Spheres, the space opera is an uneven mix of synth-drenched power-pop, cosmic interludes (the band goes as far as inventing alien languages) and surprisingly affecting collaborations. It’s the emotional heft of the latter that pumps the brakes as Coldplay approaches that metaphorical Great White, making the band’s ninth album a minor — but not entirely regrettable — addition to an otherwise stellar discography. Space and music have been strange, often very complementary bedfellows since...
MUSIC
NPR

Fresh Air Weekend: Questlove; Tubist Richard Antoine White

Fresh Air Weekend highlights some of the best interviews and reviews from past weeks, and new program elements specially paced for weekends. Our weekend show emphasizes interviews with writers, filmmakers, actors and musicians, and often includes excerpts from live in-studio concerts. This week:. Questlove spins the soundtrack of his life...
MUSIC
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Sufjan Stevens
talesbuzz.com

Producer of Drake & Future’s Life is Good is dead at 25

According to a family member, Darius Hill, known as D. Hill, has died at age 25. Tributes poured in for the talented Hip Hop producer best known for co-producing Future and Drake’s hit single, Life is Good. His uncle confirmed his death on Facebook. “Today my Talented nephew Darius Hill...
CELEBRITIES
Slipped Disc

A formidable Lulu has died

The American-born soprano Karan Armstrong has died at 79 in Marbella, Spain. Married to the hyperactive German opera director Götz Friedrich she enjoyed many leading roles in modern operas on the Continent and at Covent Garden. She was the first Lulu I ever saw, a dominant stage persona in Friedrich’s 1970s production, albeit lacking the delicate vocal qualities that others brought to the role.
CELEBRITIES
Hello Magazine

Jennifer Aniston shares intimate bedroom photo in honour of special milestone

Jennifer Aniston celebrated a very special birthday on Monday – her dog Lord Chesterfield turned one. To mark the special occasion, the Friends star shared several pictures of him taken over the past year, but it was the ones of him now that got fans talking – as they appear to show Jennifer in her birthday suit.
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Movies#Beginner
Daily Mail

Horrific moment actor, 37, was crushed to death by part of the set during scene change at world-famous Bolshoi theatre in Moscow

This is the moment an actor performing at Russia's famous Bolshoi Theatre was killed by a piece of the set while the audience looked on, thinking it was part of the act. Video shows a large backdrop being lowered on to the stage during a performance of 19th century opera Sadko on Saturday night as 37-year-old actor Yevgeny Kulesh got trapped underneath and crushed to death.
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Music
Page Six

Pink Floyd legend Roger Waters, 78, marries 43-year-old former driver

Pink Floyd co-founder Roger Waters is married for the fifth time at 78 — to a beautiful 43-year-old woman who was his driver. Waters announced on Instagram he has married Kamilah Chavis, whom he has been dating for around five years, posting a series of photos of the happy couple celebrating their wedding in the Hamptons, where he owns a mansion.
CELEBRITIES
The Hollywood Reporter

Dorothy Steel, Actress in ‘Black Panther,’ Dies at 95

Dorothy Steel, an actress in Black Panther, has died. She was 95. Steel’s agent Cindy Butler shared the news via an announcement on Facebook, writing that Steel died Friday morning at her home in Detroit. “Thank you Ms. Dorothy for giving me the opportunity to ride this wave with you,” wrote Butler. “Thank you for all the Casting Directors who hired Ms. Dorothy. Thank you to the world for loving on her from afar. I received calls from all over the world wanting to interview or do a Bio pic of her life. She was very selective.” Steel was born in 1926 and did...
CELEBRITIES
justjaredjr.com

JoJo Siwa Hints at Kylie Prew Breakup Amid Fan Speculation

JoJo Siwa is opening up about her very emotional past couple of weeks. The 18-year-old entertainer has previously said that she had quite a week ahead of this past week’s episodes of Dancing With The Stars. “This has been a WEEK. My brain has never been so overwhelmed/overloaded with not...
CELEBRITIES
NME

Watch Miley Cyrus gatecrash Megan Thee Stallion’s Austin City Limits performance

Miley Cyrus surprised fans when she gatecrashed Megan Thee Stallion’s Austin City Limits performance yesterday (October 1) – you can see footage below. Cyrus, who headlined the Texas festival’s Friday line-up, ran on stage during Megan’s set to join other fans in what looked like a mid-set twerking competition. After showing a few moves and hugging Megan, Cyrus quickly ran back offstage.
CELEBRITIES

Comments / 0

Community Policy