Sufjan Stevens and Angelo De Augustine interpret the movies on 'A Beginner's Mind'
What do the films Night of the Living Dead, Point Break and the rival cheerleading sequal Bring It On Again have in common? Besides being pillars of cinema in their own unique way, they also serve as inspiration for songs on A Beginner's Mind, the new album from Sufjan Stevens and Angelo De Augustine. Every song on the album is connected with a movie, inspired by late nights watching flicks during a month-long stay in upstate New York.www.npr.org
