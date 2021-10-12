CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
1Password’s new feature lets you safely share passwords using just a link

Cover picture for the articlePassword sharing in the workplace and at home is a common practice, but doing so securely can be tricky. 1Password aims to address that with its new feature that gives you a way to share log-in credentials in a secure way even with people who don’t have an account with the service. It’s called Psst!, which is short for Password Secure Sharing Tool, and it’s apparently one of the company’s most requested features.

