SBC Soccer Wins Two More

Last Monday, the Eagles traveled more than 250 miles round trip to battle the struggling Canton Tigers (3-9-2). The Eagles jumped on the scoreboard only 22 seconds into the match, when forward Cal Montgomery ran onto the ball behind the Tiger defense to punch in an easy goal. SBC controlled the entire opening half, even though Canton’s defense did force several Eagle offside penalties. As the midpoint of the first half neared, SBC added to its lead. The 2nd goal came after Mason Ahern pushed a pass through the defense, where Jack McCluskey chased it down and put it in the net. Goal #3 was a work of art, as James Brooks lofted a high corner kick into the box that Ahern headed perfectly into the far, top corner of the net that had no chance of being stopped. The 4th goal came after McCluskey was fouled in the box. The senior captain took the PK and beat the keeper with a shot to the left side of the net. As the match neared the half, SBC added one final goal after defender Alejandro Pagoada made a pass from the back to the right wing, where Andrew Pridemore lofted a well placed pass behind the Tiger defense that McCluskey once again ran onto. The forward beat the keeper to the ball and rolled it into the net for the score. The second half was much different than the first, as SBC failed to record a goal. In fact, Canton scored the only goal of the period off a corner kick that one of their players headed into the net. The Eagles did have their chances, but scoring opportunities by McCluskey, Ahern, Pridemore, and Emery Arnold failed to find the goal. Goalkeepers Aidan Bukowsky and Cal Montgomery each played a half in the victory.