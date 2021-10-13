CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Canton, MO

SBC Soccer Wins Two More

By Gene Rhorer
bocojo.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLast Monday, the Eagles traveled more than 250 miles round trip to battle the struggling Canton Tigers (3-9-2). The Eagles jumped on the scoreboard only 22 seconds into the match, when forward Cal Montgomery ran onto the ball behind the Tiger defense to punch in an easy goal. SBC controlled the entire opening half, even though Canton’s defense did force several Eagle offside penalties. As the midpoint of the first half neared, SBC added to its lead. The 2nd goal came after Mason Ahern pushed a pass through the defense, where Jack McCluskey chased it down and put it in the net. Goal #3 was a work of art, as James Brooks lofted a high corner kick into the box that Ahern headed perfectly into the far, top corner of the net that had no chance of being stopped. The 4th goal came after McCluskey was fouled in the box. The senior captain took the PK and beat the keeper with a shot to the left side of the net. As the match neared the half, SBC added one final goal after defender Alejandro Pagoada made a pass from the back to the right wing, where Andrew Pridemore lofted a well placed pass behind the Tiger defense that McCluskey once again ran onto. The forward beat the keeper to the ball and rolled it into the net for the score. The second half was much different than the first, as SBC failed to record a goal. In fact, Canton scored the only goal of the period off a corner kick that one of their players headed into the net. The Eagles did have their chances, but scoring opportunities by McCluskey, Ahern, Pridemore, and Emery Arnold failed to find the goal. Goalkeepers Aidan Bukowsky and Cal Montgomery each played a half in the victory.

bocojo.com

Comments / 0

Related
NBC News

Former President Clinton released from hospital after infection

Former President Bill Clinton was released from a Southern California hospital Sunday after having battled an infection. "His fever and white blood cells count are normalized and he will return home to New York to finish his course of antibiotics. On behalf of everyone at UC Irvine Medical Center, we were honored to have treated him and will continue to monitor his progress," Dr. Alpesh N. Amin, the chair of the medicine department and executive director of hospital medicine at UC Irvine Health, said in a statement.
IRVINE, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Canton, MO
Local
Missouri Sports
The Associated Press

Celebrities join Prince William for Earthshot Prize award

LONDON (AP) — Celebrities joined Prince William in London on Sunday for the inaugural awards ceremony of his Earthshot Prize, an ambitious environmental program that aims to find new ideas and technologies around the world to tackle climate change and Earth’s most pressing challenges. The winners announced Sunday included the...
CELEBRITIES
NBC News

Kourtney Kardashian and Blink-182 drummer Travis Barker are engaged

LOS ANGELES — A day at the beach turned into a proposal for Kourtney Kardashian, who is now engaged to Blink-182 drummer Travis Barker. Kardashian posted two photos on Instagram of the proposal with the caption “forever.” A representative for the reality star and businesswoman confirmed Sunday that the couple are engaged. No other details were immediately available.
CELEBRITIES
CBS News

Venezuela halts talks after Maduro ally's extradition to U.S.

Miami — Venezuela's government said Saturday it would halt negotiations with its opponents in retaliation for the extradition to the U.S. of a close ally of President Nicolás Maduro who prosecutors believe could be the most significant witness ever about corruption in the South American country. Jorge Rodríguez, who has...
U.S. POLITICS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Sbc#Eagles#Canton Tigers#Boone County Journal
Reuters

Hollywood film-crew union reaches tentative deal, averting strike

LOS ANGELES, Oct 16 (Reuters) - A union that represents about 60,000 behind-the-scenes workers in film and television reached a tentative deal with producers on Saturday, averting a strike that threatened to cause widespread disruption in Hollywood, negotiators said. The International Alliance of Theatrical Stage Employees (IATSE), which includes camera...
LABOR ISSUES

Comments / 0

Community Policy