Around Town

I recently mentioned how nice it is to drive along the back river roads. I’d also like to recommend a stroll through the Southern Boone Learning Garden in the evening or on weekends. This time of year is interesting, as you can see the changes in the garden with the seasons, along with some little creatures fluttering or crawling around. The garden is back behind the primary/elementary school at 803 South Henry Clay. Watch where you step though, as it’s also a good time for snakes, one of which my wife and I (along with our dog Luna) encountered recently on the city park trail. Enjoy the natural beauty of it all!