Aerospace & Defense

Engine test series provides valuable information

By NASA’s Marshall Space Flight Center
theredstonerocket.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNASA marked a significant milestone Sept. 30 in its plans for future missions to the Moon and, eventually, Mars with completion of an RS-25 single-engine Retrofit-2 test series at Stennis Space Center. A full-duration hot fire of RS-25 developmental engine No. 0528 on the A-1 Test Stand at Stennis culminated...

www.theredstonerocket.com

Related
theredstonerocket.com

NASA recognizes aerospace business community

On Sept. 30, NASA’s Marshall Space Flight Center virtually presented its Industry & Advocate Awards for fiscal year 2021. The awards reflect leadership in the aerospace business community and sustained achievement in service to Marshall and to NASA’s overarching mission. This year’s recipients are:. Teledyne Brown Engineering Inc. was named...
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
theredstonerocket.com

Moon rocket passes review for Artemis I mission

NASA has completed the design certification review for the Space Launch System Program rocket ahead of the Artemis I mission to send the Orion spacecraft to the Moon. The review examined all the SLS systems, all test data, inspection reports, and analyses that support verification, to ensure every aspect of the rocket is technically mature and meets the requirements for SLS’s first flight on Artemis I.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Space Shuttle#Stennis Space Center#Deep Space Exploration#Space Launch System#Sls Liquid Engines Office
SpaceNews.com

A new test facility for the new Vega E engine

On Tuesday October 5th Avio has inaugurated the Space Propulsion Test Facility at the Experimental Range for Joint Training of Salto di Quirra at Perdasdefogu, Sardinia. This event, combined with the signature of a 118.8 million euros contract with ESA, enables Avio to look forward to the next generation European rocket: Vega E.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
The Daily Collegian

Behrend Speaker Series to feature NASA engineer Moogega 'Moo' Cooper

ERIE, Pa. — The Mars rover Perseverance is a six-wheeled robotic vehicle equipped with cameras, sensors, spectrometers and a thermoelectric generator, which draws power from decaying plutonium. It’s currently in the Jezero Crater, searching for evidence of ancient life. As the planetary protection lead for the $2.7 billion mission, Moogega...
ERIE, PA
Flight Global.com

Initial testing begins on PD-35 demonstrator engine’s core section

Russia’s United Engine has initiated testing of a newly-assembled demonstrator core for the high-thrust Aviadvigatel PD-35 powerplant. The engine – intended for future long-haul aircraft programmes – would be the first of its size, and have a thrust capacity similar to the Rolls-Royce Trent 900. State technology corporation Rostec says...
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
parabolicarc.com

Brazil Successfully Tests S50 Rocket Engine for Microsat Launcher

This is an important step for the Brazilian Space Program, which will now advance in the construction of its Microsatellite Launch Vehicle (VLM) and VS-50. BRASILIA, Brazil (AEB PR) — The test of the S50, which took place this Friday (1st), at a unit of the Institute of Aeronautics and Space (IAE), was a success. The engineers present were very happy with the results. Among the various authorities were the Minister of Science, Technology and Innovation (MCTI), Marcos Pontes, the president of the Brazilian Space Agency (AEB), Carlos Moura, the director of the Department of Aerospace Science and Technology (DCTA), Lieutenant Brigadier from the air Hudson Costa Potiguara, the director of the Aeronautics and Space Institute (IAE), brigadier air O`Donnell, and the president of the Aerospace Industries Association of Brazil (AIAB), Julio Shidara, as well as representatives of the national industry, for middle of Avibrás.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
