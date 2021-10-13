CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
RFT (Riverfront Times)
Cover picture for the articleMalls used to be where people would go to shop, browse and socialize, but now we have the internet to meet all of those needs. Countless American malls have withered and died over the past couple of decades. Yet somehow the Saint Louis Galleria (1155 St. Louis Galleria Street; 314-571-7000) is still poppin’. Other malls are limping along with many empty storefronts and dwindling crowds, but the Galleria still packs ’em in and can even get downright crowded on weekend evenings. In addition to the many retail options offered, this mall also has three very special attractions. They have a classic mall food court so you can grab a bite between swipes of your credit card. They also have a movie theater, so you can be entertained and then pick up a new sweater. But the best part of the Galleria is that they have a fully functioning comedy club. Helium Comedy Club, located at the far north side of the mall, is one of the best places in town to catch a touring comedian or a soon-to-be local legend. The Galleria is the mall with the most. —Jaime Lees.

Coeur d'Alene Press

Making the mall magic again

COEUR d’ALENE — As Dave Knoll and Brian Knoll walk along inside the Silver Lake Mall on a Friday afternoon, they seem to know everybody. And if they don’t know them, well, you can’t tell. The Knolls greet store managers and employees with smiles and hellos. They chat with customers....
COEUR D'ALENE, ID
TrendHunter.com

eSport Mall Arenas

The Mall of America is known for its exciting attractions and a wide variety of unique entertainment offerings. The iconic shopping center announced the arrival of its first esports arena and studio. Known as a pioneer in using amusement park-like attractions to intice crowds, The Mall of America's new endeavor is made possible through its partnership with WIsdom Gaming.
VIDEO GAMES
The New Yorker

Remembrances of Being at the Mall

You’re twelve years old. You’re on a bench next to a geometric fountain at the mall. You’re supposed to meet your parents here in a few minutes, but you’re early. You just popped a bath capsule at Bath & Body Works that was nestled in some hay, and then you got out of there before the salesperson could come over and ask why you were rummaging around in that decorative basket.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Herald Community Newspapers

Elegy for Sears — and, perhaps, mall culture

Long Island recently lost its last Sears, that once ubiquitous powerhouse retailer that sold a range of goods, from sturdy jeans to solidly built power tools and refrigerators. Started in 1893 as a mail-order catalog to peddle watches to farmers, Sears built a favorable reputation through much of the 20th century as a mainstay of America’s burgeoning middle class.
GARDEN CITY, NY
RFT (Riverfront Times)

Finally, the Brick Bar Is Coming to Town This Weekend

After a pandemic induced delay that pushed back the festivities for a few months, St. Louis will finally get its chance to experience the Brick Bar, the traveling Lego-inspired pop-up that pairs the multicolored joys of childhood with the liquid pleasures of adulthood. The event, which comes to town this.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
chathamstartribune.com

'Best boutique in Virginia' opens in Danville Mall

DANVILLE, Va. — Magnolia Avenue Boutique, the Danville-based online women's fashion retailer that was voted Best Boutique in Virginia in 2020, has opened a storefront on the second story of the Danville Mall. Thanks to a grant from the American Dream Project that covers rental costs, business owner Kinsey Harris...
VIRGINIA STATE
RFT (Riverfront Times)

Best Place for a Last Date

Taking a date to Busch Stadium (700 Clark Avenue; 314-345-9600) is always a good move. You just really can’t go wrong with the Cardinals. If the date is great, you have a fun event that you’ve shared together. But if the date sucks, Busch Stadium is the by-far best place in St. Louis to disappear. You could just slip right into the crowd and ghost them. That’s kind of rude, but sometimes it has to be done. But if you just want to avoid them for the night without having to confront them about it or spend any actual time with them, you can do that while on your date at Busch. Tell them to stay seated and that you’ll go get the pretzels and beers. Then wander around for an inning or two, meet up with some friends and eventually return and say, “Man, that line was crazy! And then by the time I got up to the counter they were sold out. Sorry.” You know what else might take a while? A bathroom line. Before you know it, you’ve successfully avoided your date for at least half the evening. They’ll be annoyed and you’ll be thrilled, and you’ll get to go home alone and watch the highlights on the couch alone, just like you wanted all along. —Jaime Lees.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
RFT (Riverfront Times)

Best Drive-Thru

When Fort Taco (8106 Manchester Road; 314-647-2391) first came on the scene, what seems like ten lifetimes ago, it introduced St. Louis to the “puffer,” an overstuffed, deep-fried-to-a-golden-brown flour tortilla pouf that straddles the line between perfectly flaky-crisp and pillow-soft. It was a revelation, as were Fort Taco's enchiladas, known lovingly as “enchees,” filled with potatoes, cheese and peas and topped with an ancho chile sauce, and its decadent tamales. Staff also managed to translate warm hospitality through a drive-thru window. Now, seven years into its run, the restaurant has not wavered from the quality it delivered when it first began, still serving up excellent Tex-Mex fare from its original (and only remaining) Brentwood spot. That you can roll through this fast-food masterpiece and still be as mesmerized as you were the first time you tried it is a rare joy. It's the mark of a true culinary gem that, no matter how you package it, has made its delicious mark on the way we eat. —Cheryl Baehr.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
RFT (Riverfront Times)

Best Neighborhood to Live In

It’s quiet at night, the restaurants are amazing, the neighbors are nice, and the streets smell of freshly baked bread each morning. That’s right, there’s nothing quite like living on the Hill. The home of Yogi Berra and Joe Garagiola Sr. is well known as the top place in St. Louis to stop in for a hearty Italian dinner, but living there brings a whole other world of pleasures. In addition to fabulous meals, the Hill offers gorgeous little family houses, tiny (yet packed) neighborhood grocery stores, small shops, walkable sidewalks, huge church culture, a tight sense of community and countless nonnas outside sweeping their front porches. Living on the Hill is like traveling back in time, but with the ability to bring home high-quality olive oil as a souvenir. —Jaime Lees.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
RFT (Riverfront Times)

Best Day-Trip Destination

If you want to get out of St. Louis and want to take a little day trip without breaking the bank, Columbia, Missouri, is where it’s at for good cheap times. Not only can you get there and get back in a day, eliminating the need to spend money on a hotel, there are plenty of cheap or free things to do there, too. After you’ve taken a swing by the big burr oak tree (Google it) and eaten some pizza from the always-delicious Pizza Tree, the best place to see some cool stuff is Larry’s Boots (6401 US-40 Suite A, Columbia; 573-446-2668). Larry’s is a lot like any other rural boot store in many ways. However, in addition to work boots used on the farm, the place also has a wide selection of stylish boots that are made for dancing. Women can find the rhinestone boots that blond young ladies always seem to be wearing to country concerts, and Larry’s even carries some of those amazing Mexican cowboy boots with the extra-pointy swoop toes. —Jaime Lees.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
RFT (Riverfront Times)

Best Restaurant When Someone Else Pays

Casa don Alfonso (100 Carondelet Plaza; 314-719-1496) impresses from the moment you walk in. Located inside the Ritz-Carlton, the restaurant is sure to wow any date. The only downside? The cheapest item on the menu is an $11 soup, and the Maine Lobster runs $64. It’s far from the most expensive place in town, but it’s not exactly a budget pick. An upside? It’s extremely worth it. Specialties of Italian cuisine shine here, and any item you order will just melt in your mouth. On the menu are classics, such as pizza, pasta and lasagna, but there’s also seafood if you’re looking for the catch of the day. Truly, the spot is one of St. Louis’ newest gems. Casa don Alfonso is worth the money even if you can’t find someone else to pay. Go ahead, splurge. You won’t regret it. —Jenna Jones.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
RFT (Riverfront Times)

Best Grocery

It may be Freddie’s Market’s (9052 Big Bend Boulevard, Webster Groves; 314-968-1914) daily specials, local produce, fantastic staff or reasonable prices, but every time you walk inside, it feels like home. The cheese selection holds its own and includes offerings from local dairy farms, such as Rolling Lawns. There’s a weekly menu of hot specials that won’t steer you wrong. Each plate comes with an entree, side, vegetable and dessert. And every week, there’s something different, with the exception of a homemade meatloaf on “Meatloaf Mondays.” You can always pick the meals up in store, while supplies last. If you want to ensure you get a hot special, just call ahead to reserve a plate, and Freddie’s will have to be ready to go. —Madyson Dixon.
WEBSTER GROVES, MO
RFT (Riverfront Times)

Best Restaurant Service

Craig and Mowgli Rivard came to town four years ago determined to open a best-in-class neighborhood restaurant that would reimagine fine dining for a more comfortable, casual environment. They succeeded, opening Little Fox (2800 Shenandoah Avenue; 314-553-9456) at the end of 2019, just a handful of months before the world was flipped on its head. If you dined at this excellent Fox Park eatery pre-pandemic, you got to see their vision unfold in exactly the way they had planned — flawless, creative-yet-comforting dishes, a stylish vibe, an outstanding beverage program and attentive, warm service. However, if you’ve dined there since they reopened, whether simply grabbing a prepared meal from their market, eating under their tent across the street known as Little Fox Summer or, now, finally again able to sit in their dining room, you feel that same experience. No question, the pandemic has taken a toll on the Rivards, forced to watch their dreams go on life support through no fault of their own. However, through it all, they have managed to still find a way to give us exactly what we need. If that’s not the ultimate measure of service, what is? —Cheryl Baehr.
RESTAURANTS
RFT (Riverfront Times)

Best Italian

Kendele and Wayne Sieve had a choice: Take over Kendele’s father’s bakery as he had been priming her to do all her life or forge their own path and create the Italian restaurant of their dreams. The latter was a big gamble for the two chefs, but one they knew they could take on. Not only did they have the culinary and hospitality chops, forged over years of working in the industry; they also had Wayne’s passion for traditional Neapolitan pizza that he’d been showing off for a year with a food truck. Now, a year and a half into opening Noto (5105 Westwood Drive, St. Peters; 636-317-1143), the Sieves have shown they made the right call by firmly establishing themselves as an outstanding, traditional southern Italian restaurant that dazzles at every turn. From the handmade pastas to executive chef Josh Poletti’s charcuterie that could bring a tear to the eye of an Italian butcher, from Kendele’s pastries (you’ve never had tiramisu if you haven’t had her version) to Wayne’s undisputed title as the king of Neapolitan pizza in the region, this is the Italian restaurant that dreams are made of. Thankfully, the Sieves were willing to follow theirs to make ours come true. —Cheryl Baehr.
RESTAURANTS
RFT (Riverfront Times)

Best Comedy Club

You get to see your favorite comedians up close and personal at Helium (1151 St. Louis Galleria Street; 314-727-1260). Some clubs have a big stage set far away from the crowd, but if you’re up front at Helium, you feel like you’re practically sharing the low stage with your comedy heroes. It’s a place where comedians feel free to put on a grand show but also feel comfortable enough to try out new material, knowing that they’ll be able to read your face to see if their new jokes land. That also means that some comedians will pick you out and use you for jokes. If you’re not into that, you’ll need to sit all the way at the back, because they can see you anywhere in this club. There’s no bad seat in the house, which means there’s nowhere to hide, either. —Jaime Lees.
ENTERTAINMENT
RFT (Riverfront Times)

Best Cocktails

In a year and a half that’s been about as joyless as it gets, there’s something about the breezy, carefree feel of sipping a Narwhal’s Crafted (multiple locations including 3906 Laclede Avenue; 314-696-8388) frozen beverage that makes everything seem a touch brighter. This adult slushy bar is the fun and whimsy we need, but it balances it with the seriousness of a proper drink — also imperative in these trying times. A whiskey sour enlivened with blood orange puree or a gin and tonic infused with hibiscus served at the consistency of a Slurpee just makes imbibing feel like a special treat. It’s these little glimmers of joy that are going to get us through. —Cheryl Baehr.
FOOD & DRINKS
RFT (Riverfront Times)

Best Antique Shop

This is an entirely subjective pick (all others in this list are the product of the scientific method), because people approach antique shops in different ways. Who are we to say your junk-shop thrill of sifting through used batteries and legs of Barbie dolls in search of a Homer Simpson collector’s coin is wrong? We’re just saying The Hill Antique Market (4923 Daggett Avenue; 314-961-7879) is a little better curated than most. Sometimes, one man’s trash really is garbage, and sometimes that man is trying to sell it to you. This spot in a converted warehouse on the west end of the neighborhood does a better job than most of angling toward the side of treasure. It’s still random. You’ll still find unexpected gems; they will just take a little less sifting. You’re probably going to pay a little more, but you’ll be rewarded in items you won’t find anywhere else and in an experience that is perfectly pleasant. And when you’re tired of shopping — or just want to give a dealer a little more time to stew about your “final” offer on that dresser — slip into Oliva, an in-house cafe that is a hidden gem in its own right. —Doyle Murphy.
SHOPPING
RFT (Riverfront Times)

Best Record Store

St. Louis is loaded with extraordinary record stores. Picking the best can boil down to what exactly you’re looking for — be it based on your favorite genre or the format you love to devour your favorite albums on. While it isn’t as immense as the record stores of legend, Planet Score (7421 Manchester Road; 314-282-0777) has established itself as worthy of joining the ranks of St. Louis music retail history over the last six years. The shop’s used and new LP selection is well rounded no matter what genre you’re flipping through. During non-COVID times, it’s an excellent destination for Record Store Day. The owners are always ready to help suggest what may become your next obsession, and for any Guided by Voices fans, Planet Score has you more than covered! —Jack Probst.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
RFT (Riverfront Times)

Best Movie Theater

Putting forth big Wes Anderson vibes, St. Louis’ tiny Hi-Pointe Theatre (1005 McCausland Avenue, 314-955-6273) is the best place to go for an intimate theater experience. Visiting this little corner spot on McCausland is like a trip back in time. There are vintage seats, a small selection of treats (including popcorn) at the front counter and a wide selection of movies, including classics and newer independent films. The retro experience makes this movie house one of the best places in town for a first date that you’re hoping turns into a real relationship. The style will give you something to talk about immediately, and if all goes well, you might get a kiss outside beneath the old-fashioned vintage marquee. —Jaime Lees.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
RFT (Riverfront Times)

Best Blues Club

Since the early days of the COVID-19 crisis, BB’s Jazz, Blues & Soups (700 South Broadway; 314-436-5222) has been showing other venues in town how it’s done. One of the very first spaces to resume hosting live music in an indoor setting since the pandemic began, BB’s radically changed its layout and way of doing business in July 2020 in order to operate safely as the virus ran rampant outside its doors. For starters, the South Broadway blues haven reduced its capacity from 250 to just 65 in those early days, arranging only seven tables in socially distanced fashion on the main level and four upstairs. Additionally, the club eliminated its bar seating and began requiring reservations for groups of people to attend while implementing a mask policy for anyone not in their seats. And notably, the club made the responsible decision to temporarily close in late November when a staff member tested positive for COVID, rather than attempt to hide the illness and continue to operate as if nothing were amiss. That’s admirable, and it’s that kind of care for its employees and patrons that has ensured the music can play on, even under less-than-ideal circumstances. —Daniel Hill.
RESTAURANTS

