At the Lebanon County Golf Championships on Tuesday, you might say that Cedar Crest's Ben Feeman and Jill Fidler won the battles and Palmyra won the war. At least that's the way it played out at the end of the day at Pine Meadows Golf Course, as Feeman and Fidler repeated as boys and girls individual champions, respectively, while Palmyra ended a decade-long drought to win the team title.

PALMYRA, PA ・ 11 DAYS AGO