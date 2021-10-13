Patriot scholarships available for Army veterans

Oct. 6, 1946, in The Star: Veterans from across the South are expected to converge upon Anniston Ordnance Depot at Bynum tomorrow morning as the sale of $1.8 million worth of goods opens exclusively to this valued group of men and women. Items for sale include everything from oil and grease to welding and soldering equipment to office desks and chairs. The entire week will be devoted to sales to veterans; other groups, such as owners of small businesses, will have their chance on succeeding days. Also this date: Basically outweighed on the line by almost 20 pounds per man, the Oxford football squad was bowled over by Anniston in their night game before 8,000 fans at Memorial Stadium, the final score being 51 to 0, Bulldogs favor. Roy Ford, Ralph Pearson and Gerald Dean were the standouts in the Anniston line as the entire backfield went wild with a running and passing fever. Additionally: All the numbers are in for Anniston High School enrollment this year and a new record has been set: 1,144 students signed up for classes, an increase of more than 200 and unprecedented in the history of the school. To accommodate them, the school has found classroom space in the basement and has added 38 teachers to the faculty.

ANNISTON, AL ・ 12 DAYS AGO