TAPPS Football: Brook Hill-Bishop Dunne game declared no contest
BULLARD — Dallas-Bishop Dunne will not be able to take on the Brook Hill Guard on Friday night due to COVID-19 protocols within the Falcon program.
Bishop Dunne also had to back out of last week's district game against Dallas Christian for COVID-related reasons.
According to Brook Hill assistant football coach and sports information director Jereme Hubbard, as per TAPPS rules, the game will be declared a no contest, as opposed to a forfeit.
Brook Hill is awaiting further clarification from TAPPS as to the potential impact a no contest could have on the playoffs for the Guard.
Brook Hill had a bye last week and the Guard's next scheduled game is set for 7:30 p.m. on Oct. 22 when the Guard travel to McKinney Christian.
