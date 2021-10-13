TAPPS Football: Brook Hill-Bishop Dunne game declared no contest

Brook Hill's district game, scheduled for Friday evening in Bullard, will not be played due to COVID-19 issues involving the Dallas-Bishop Dunne football team. The game will be declared a no contest according to TAPPS rules. Progress Photo/Bryan Barrow

BULLARD — Dallas-Bishop Dunne will not be able to take on the Brook Hill Guard on Friday night due to COVID-19 protocols within the Falcon program.

Bishop Dunne also had to back out of last week's district game against Dallas Christian for COVID-related reasons.

According to Brook Hill assistant football coach and sports information director Jereme Hubbard, as per TAPPS rules, the game will be declared a no contest, as opposed to a forfeit.

Brook Hill is awaiting further clarification from TAPPS as to the potential impact a no contest could have on the playoffs for the Guard.

Brook Hill had a bye last week and the Guard's next scheduled game is set for 7:30 p.m. on Oct. 22 when the Guard travel to McKinney Christian.