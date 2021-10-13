CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Immigration

Border Restrictions

By Carroll Buckley
 5 days ago

The United States will lift border restrictions for vaccinated travelers. Starting in November , the Department of Homeland Security will allow fully vaccinated individuals to cross the borders with Mexico and Canada. According to officials , the U. S. will exempt border-crossers who have been fully vaccinated against COVID-19 from the non-essential travel restrictions that have been in place for over a year. U. S. Customs and Border Protection says that they will accept paper or digital proof of qualified vaccinations. The change in policy should be a boon to Imperial Valley and other border communities as many more retail shoppers will be eligible to cross the border. There was no indication as to whether the local ports of entry will once again maintain extended hours.

Borders To Reopen In November

(Elected and Business leaders are celebrating)....They are applauding the decision to reopen the land ports along the Borders with Mexico and Canada. They have been closed to non-essential travelers for the past 19 months. The purpose was to help curb the spread of COVID 19. This week the Department ofr Homeland Security announced the bordeers would open to everyone who can prove they have been vaccinated for the virus. Friday Mexico's Foreign Secretary, Marcelo Ebard, announced on Twitter, the land ports would reopen on Monday November 8th. The Mayor of San Diego, Todd Gloria said the timing is perfect5 for Holiday shoppers. Imperial County is hoping the action prompts the hours of operation at the east port are extended to what they were before the restrictions were implemented. Currently the east port in Imperial County closes at 2:00 in the afternoon.
IMPERIAL COUNTY, CA
#Mexico
nd.gov

Burgum issues statement on lifting of U.S.-Canada border restrictions for nonessential travel

BISMARCK, N.D. – Gov. Doug Burgum released the following statement today after the Biden administration announced it will begin lifting restrictions at the U.S.-Canada border in November to allow nonessential travelers who have been fully vaccinated for COVID-19 to enter the United States via land and ferry. Canada reopened its border to vaccinated U.S. citizens for nonessential travel on Aug. 9.
TRAVEL
