Border Restrictions
The United States will lift border restrictions for vaccinated travelers. Starting in November , the Department of Homeland Security will allow fully vaccinated individuals to cross the borders with Mexico and Canada. According to officials , the U. S. will exempt border-crossers who have been fully vaccinated against COVID-19 from the non-essential travel restrictions that have been in place for over a year. U. S. Customs and Border Protection says that they will accept paper or digital proof of qualified vaccinations. The change in policy should be a boon to Imperial Valley and other border communities as many more retail shoppers will be eligible to cross the border. There was no indication as to whether the local ports of entry will once again maintain extended hours.kxoradio.com
Comments / 0