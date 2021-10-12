CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Food & Drinks

DIY Candy Corn Pull-Apart Cake – Little Bites Giveaway

By Caryn Bailey
rockinmama.net
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleI absolutely love the Fall. The change in weather and the proximity to the holidays means we spend a lot of time making memories together as a family. From visiting our local pumpkin patch to dressing up for Halloween, Fall is filled with warmth, change, and indelible memories. This year, my kids decided to DIY their Halloween costumes, so we spent the weekend online piecing them together. Picking out a Halloween costume has always been one of my kids’ favorite things to do during this season. Little Bites wants to inspire your creativity by inviting families to pick out a costume for Muffin. Scroll down for details on how to enter Little Bites Muffin’s Halloween Costume Contest and our own contest right here. Plus, my daughter and I spent the weekend in the kitchen, and one of our favorite creations was an easy DIY Candy Corn Pull-Apart Cake.

rockinmama.net

Comments / 0

Related
Daily Mail

Dumpster diver shows off $1,000 worth of bread, toilet paper, and olive oil she scavenged from Whole Foods trash in ONE NIGHT and none of it had expired

An American dumpster diver has called out her local Whole Foods for throwing away hundreds of dollars of unopened, unexpired products in a single night after she pulled countless packages of bread, olive oil, and even toilet paper from their trash. A TikToker who goes by Dumpster Diving Freegan posted...
FOOD & DRINKS
Mashed

Julia Child's Hard-Boiled Egg Trick Is Almost Impossible To Mess Up

Anyone who has ever made hard-boiled eggs has probably run into an issue or two while either cooking them or trying to peel them. Whether you drop them too hard and they crack and leak as they boil or you simply cannot peel them without nicking the egg white, hard-boiled eggs can be surprisingly difficult to deal with. While some people know to stick with older eggs to boil, they might not know why that is. According to Our Everday Life, it's all about how eggs age.
RECIPES
NewsTalk 1280 WGBF

Need Another Reason To Hate Candy Corn? It’s Made With Bugs…

Candy corn is the most debated Halloween candy of all time. You either like it or you HATE it. However, even if you do like it, you might not after reading this. Every year, people on social media debate on whether or not candy corn is gross or not. It's one of those debates where there is no in-between. You either like it or you don't. It seems like the majority of people don't like candy corn. However, if everyone hates them so much, why are they still a popular candy during this time of year? I'll admit, I am one of those who actually do like candy corn...but I just found something out about candy corn that might make me think twice about eating it.
FOOD & DRINKS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Candy Corn#Diy#Corn Muffin#Muffins#Food Drink#Little Bites Muffin#Little Bites Instagram#Muffin The Dog#Instagram Stories#Littlebitessnacks
12tomatoes.com

How To Make Perfectly Boiled Eggs That Are Easy To Peel

When it comes to boiling eggs, everyone has different preferences. But when it comes to hard-boiled eggs, it can be a little difficult to peel them. Have you ever experienced the hassle of trying to get an egg out of a shell that is crumbling and becoming too bitty to deal with?
RECIPES
tastywoo.com

This is The Oldest PECAN PIE Recipe (from 1925)

This is the oldest pecan pie recipe, which originates from 1925. In fact, the pecan pan was promoted by the company which made corn syrup (that is the 2nd-most known ingredient), after the nuts. This original pecan pie is very easy-to-make. It will take you about one hour. Ingredients:. For...
RECIPES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Cakes
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Facebook
NewsBreak
Instagram
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
Thrillist

Shake Shack & Milk Bar Are Giving Away a Year of Free Food

Milk Bar and Shake Shack are joining forces. The popular cake creator and burger purveyor are rolling out new dessert offerings and celebrating the release with a major giveaway. Milk Bar and Shake Shack are giving away a year of freebies from both places for one lucky winner. The giveaway...
RESTAURANTS
Sonoma Index Tribune

Where did Candy Corn come from? And Why?

How in the world did the little triangles of sweetness become Halloween’s most poplar candy? Or did it?. Jelly Belly actually owns and makes Candy Corn, and for good reason. In 1898 the Goelitz Confectionary Company in Cincinnati, Ohio started making it even though candy industry lore says a fellow named George Renniger at Wunderle Candy Co. in Philadelphia actually invented it sometime in the 1880s. The Goelitz family enterprise eventually morphed into Jelly Belly, now headquartered in Fairfield.
INDUSTRY
BHG

Sweet Potato Pie Recipes You'll Crave Even When It's Not Thanksgiving

We all know pumpkin pie is a holiday dessert favorite, but we're here to brag on the amazing sweet potato pie. The sweet orange spuds are available most of the year. Come fall, you'll want to grab a few extra pounds from the store to create one of these delicious sweet potato pie recipes. We've got old-fashioned sweet potato pies as well as innovative takes featuring sweet toppings (yes, there are marshmallows ahead!), nuts, and even a pumpkin-sweet potato mashup.
RECIPES
ABC News

How to make 2 easy and healthy, seasonal breakfast without added sugar

Skip the sneakily high in sugar morning meal and swap it out for something nutritious and tasty. Dr. Daryl Gioffre, celebrity nutritionist and "Get Off Your Sugar" author, joined "GMA" to demonstrate how to make two tasty, healthy breakfast options. Check out the dishes below. Grain-free granola. Serves: 6. Ingredients.
RECIPES
Outsider.com

Would You Try This Sausage Stuffed With Candy Corn?

Halloween brings up some scary stuff each and every year. And every time October comes around, the debate of candy corn resurfaces. Is it good? How bad is candy corn actually? Is it only a kid’s snack, or can adults enjoy it too? Maybe “is it poisonous?” has even crossed your mind.
FOOD & DRINKS
KMBC.com

You can now buy 'Turkey Dinner' candy corn

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — It's candy corn season and Brach's has upped the game with a new"Turkey Dinner" candy corn. The candy company describes it as a full-course meal in a mix of candy corn flavors. "Brach's Turkey Dinner includes all of the traditional Thanksgiving favorites: From roasted turkey, green...
KANSAS CITY, MO
North Coast Journal

Candy Corn Doesn't Care if You Hate It

Candy corn is trash. Say it all you want; post it on every platform. Candy corn doesn't give a giant gummy rat's ass. For one thing, it's been around and isn't going anywhere. Candy corn was first manufactured in the 1880s, the same decade that brought us its wax-wrapped cousin from Atlantic City, saltwater taffy. Wild times. Go ahead and hate these vintage sugar bombs — they've survived wartime sugar rationing and two separate decades of low-carb diet trends. They cannot be killed by conventional means.
GROCERY & SUPERMAKET
DoYouRemember?

Hilarious Review Of Brach’s Turkey Dinner Candy Corn Went Viral

Sometimes candy comes out that is more of a gimmick than a delicious treat. For instance, Brach’s came out with Turkey Dinner Flavored Candy Corn last year. In the bag, you’ll find flavors such as Green Beans, Roasted Turkey, Cranberry Sauce, Stuffing, Apple Pie, and Coffee. They got rid of a flavor called Ginger Glazed Carrots from last year.
FOOD & DRINKS

Comments / 0

Community Policy