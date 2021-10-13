CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Minnesota State

This Childhood Game is Technically Illegal to Play in Minnesota

 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article

When I was a kid, one of my favorite games to play at school was "Steal the Bacon." Steal the Bacon (at least the way we played it) was essentially Capture the Flag. Players were divided into two teams that would compete across a field or court divided by a middle line. A "bacon" (or ball) was placed in a safe zone at each end of the court/field. When the game began, players from each team would attempt to reach the safe zone on the other side of the opposing team's half of the field/court, retrieve the bacon, then return to their side with the bacon. If any player was tagged by an opponent while in "enemy territory," they were considered out until the next round. It was one of my favorite games to play, though I always wondered where the name "Steal the Bacon" came from...

WJON

Moorhead Hands Sauk Rapids-Rice Their First Loss; Scores

Sauk Rapids-Rice fell at Moorhead 21-12 Friday night to drop to 6-1 on the season. The Storm has posted wins over Sartell-St. Stephen, Tech, Alexandria, Cambridge-Isanti, Bemidji and St. Francis this season. The Storm close the regular season Wednesday October 20th at Monticello. Moorhead improves to 5-1. Elsewhere:. Bemidji 41,...
WJON

Pheasant Numbers Down with Hunting Season Starting Saturday

The Minnesota pheasant hunting season starts Saturday and continues through January 2nd. Glen Schmitt from Outdoor News joined me on WJON today. He says the DNR's latest count has pheasant numbers down 25% in the state compared the last year's numbers. Schmitt still feels the hunt in Minnesota will be O.K. He says the count may not be as accurate as it could be because of the drought. He says the DNR says they may have missed some young birds. Schmitt says he's seeing a lot of pheasants locally and reports he's hearing around the are confirm that. He says we had a mild winter last winter and the pheasants can through pretty good. Schmitt says the dry weather in late spring and early June benefits the hatch of pheasants this year. He expects to see more roosters out there than people are used to seeing.
HOBBIES
WJON

Bemidji Wants to Pay You to Move There- Are You Interested?

In this business of radio I have moved a lot. It isn't cheap, and it really is kind of a pain to pack up all of your belongings, get them all loaded up on some sort of truck, hopefully with help from movers, get them all to the new destination and then unpack everything. It's a colossal pain! Sometimes it needs to be done, however. By the way, moving isn't cheap either.
BEMIDJI, MN
WJON

6-0 Sauk Rapids-Rice Football at Moorhead Tonight; Schedule

The Sauk Rapids-Rice football team puts their unbeaten 6-0 record on the line tonight when they play at 4-1 Moorhead. Moorhead suffered their first loss of the season last Friday against Elk River 50-46. The Storm are ranked #8 in the state while Moorhead is #11. Hear tonight's game on AM 1390/93.9 FM Granite City with Dave Overlund calling the action. Kickoff at 7 p.m., pregame at 6:45.
WJON

[OPINION] Minnesota’s “Weirdest Town Name” Is Actually a Super Cool Name

Career-finding website Zippia revealed its list of the weirdest town names in each state, and some of them are pretty out-there. Apparently work for the folks over at Zippia.com has been a little slow during COVID-19. They recently revealed a list of the weirdest, most out-there town names in each state. It's a good read. I mean, did you know there's a Paint Lick, Kentucky? Or Catfish Paradise, Arizona? Would you visit Satan's Kingdom, Massachusetts?
MINNESOTA STATE
WJON

Upsala Schools Attempt to Break a Unique World Record

The staff and students at Upsala Schools attempted to break a world record this week. In celebration of Farmers to the School in Minnesota month, they attempted to break the RecordSetter.com record for "Most Apples Given by someone dressed up like Johnny Appleseed". The rules for breaking the record were:
UPSALA, MN
WJON

Raising Cane’s Increasing Hourly Pay By $2 An Hour

DALLAS, TEXAS -- Raising Cane's has announced they are increasing the hourly pay by $2 an hour starting Thursday. This will bring the starting hourly rates to $15 an hour for all Cane’s employees. Cane’s will also be adjusting hourly manager pay to a minimum of $18 an hour. The...
RESTAURANTS
WJON

Drought Pushes Up Minnesota Fall Harvest, Yields Are a Mixed Bag

ST. CLOUD -- If there is a silver lining to this summer's drought, it may be that farmers in central Minnesota were able to get to harvest sooner than usual. Nathan Drewitz is a University of Minnesota Extension Office crops expert. He says typically the harvest doesn't really get going until early October, but this year the crops are already out for the most part...
MINNESOTA STATE
WJON

Minnesota Gives Smokable Medical Marijuana The Green Light

Minnesota has one of the most restrictive medical marijuana programs in the United States. Up until now, options for medical pot were limited and expensive. According to MPR the bill that allows medical marijuana users a cheaper alternative to liquid, oil and pills passed both the State House and Senate in May. Governor Walz is expected to sign this much needed bill soon.
MINNESOTA STATE
WJON

Como Zoo in St. Paul Welcomes a Polar Bear

If you are looking for fun things to do on the weekends with the family, this could be something that is fun, educational and enjoyable. It's the Como Zoo. Going there was always so fun when I was a kid. Let's carry on the tradition!. Yesterday the Como Park Zoo...
ANIMALS
WJON

The Weekender: SCSU Homecoming, Bee Gees and More!

ST. CLOUD -- There is no shortage of fun and exciting activities happening around central Minnesota this weekend. Listen to 8 local St. Cloud residents speak at the TEDx talks, hear the music of The Bee Gees, take a night Hike in St. Joe and Rice, Tour the storage areas of the Stearns History Museum, and celebrate Homecoming with St. Cloud State University. Read more in The Weekender!
SAINT CLOUD, MN
WJON

Here’s When You Can Legally Turn Left on Red in Minnesota

I live in Rogers, MN and have to turn left onto I-94 to get to work each day. The wait to turn left is notorious for being a long one, even when I'm the the only one at the stoplight. There have been times I've considered turning left anyway when the lanes next to me have a green light and no one's coming from the opposite direction. But ultimately I respect the law, and I know that the one time I do decide to risk it I'll suddenly find myself pulled over by an unforgiving police officer I didn't see hiding nearby.
MINNESOTA STATE
