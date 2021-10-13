CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Room to Read celebrates International Day of the Girl Child

 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNew Delhi (Delhi) [India], October 13 (ANI/NewsVoir): Room to Read's Phase-II of its nationwide campaign called Harkadambetikesang: Leadership ki Tarang 2021, which started on 28th September '21, displayed solidarity with girl students across the country in the light of the upcoming International Day of the Girl Child on the 11th of October '21. Phase I of the campaign was implemented in July earlier this year, and phase II culminated on 12th October '21 across 6 Indian States. A series of online and offline activities were implemented in Chhattisgarh, Delhi, Maharashtra, Rajasthan, Telangana, and Uttarakhand.

