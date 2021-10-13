Great American Stories: The White House

On Oct. 13, 1792, the cornerstone was laid for an executive mansion in the swampy new capital city named after the first president of the United States. The impetus for moving the capital from Philadelphia to Washington was a desire to place it closer to the geographical -- and political -- center of the new nation. By that standard, we should have moved the nation's capital to St. Louis or Kansas City a century ago, but by then we had all these big, beautiful buildings in Washington, and a history to go along with them.