Peachtree City, GA

Eye Focused Business Opening off Floy Farr Parkway in Peachtree City

By Jonathan Dockery
thecitymenus.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleJacksonville, Florida based business, My Eyelab is preparing their new Peachtree City location for it’s grand opening. The new location will open at 2735 GA 54 in an endcap space next to a new Marble Slab Creamery. Athena’s Pizzeria & Greek Cuisine is also located in this same strip center. According to My Eyelab’s website, the business focuses on eye exams, prescription eyeglasses, sunglasses, and contact lens. Their signature “low cost” mix and match program allows customers to find the lowest cost for their eye care services and products. For more information about My Eyelab visit their website by clicking here.

