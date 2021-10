Up in the morning way before the rising sun. Every day. Buckle down. Time to try to find a way to make some money. No different from any other day. This time, the "yesterday" was indeed very different. The action on Thursday was most certainly risk on as equity markets enjoyed some of their most aggressive performance seen in months, and while the appetite for the longer end of the U.S. Treasury spectrum was just as strong.

