[OPINION] Why “My Body My Choice” Doesn’t Apply for Vaccination Refusal

By Laura Bradshaw
1390 Granite City Sports
1390 Granite City Sports
 4 days ago
This vaccination situation has been a thorn in some people's side (or arm) for quite awhile now. There are people who are VERY opposed to it and there are people who are VERY adamant that everyone should be vaccinated. There are even some states like New York, California is moving in this direction, that have mandated vaccinations in order to eat out at a restaurant or attend any public event.

ThomasD712
4d ago

So if the writer's case against the "my body my choice" argument is that if you get the vaccine you are protecting other peoples bodies, not just yours. Well that would also invalidate the "my body my choice" argument for the pro-choice people. The unborn also have bodies that need to be protected. And it is also not legal to murder. If someone kills a woman who is pregnant they get charged for the unborn child as well. My [Opinion].

PJD
4d ago

Yes you can get covid if you are vaccinated but you can also spread covid if your vaccinated , so I don’t see how me getting vaccinated helps anyone else . I don’t trust the government when they won’t follow the science, the science says that if you have recovered from covid you are 13 times less likely to get reinfected than some one who is fully vaccinated. Why won’t lord fauchi acknowledge this . The argument that we don’t know how long natural immunity will last may be true but we don’t know how long the vaccine will last so that’s a poor argument. I have an antibody test every other month and after 11 months my antibodys are still very high so I will not get vaccinated until this government recognizes natural immunity

Andrea Rogers
4d ago

With respect, I'd like to answer. We can agree to disagree. Not here to argue. Just bring clarity to my stance. I'm a nurse. So I've seen firsthand the effects. Let's remove all the effects I've seen, it takes 10 to 15 years for a full approval. Long term effects is a HUGE factor. We simply can not speed up time, to gain that portion of the experiment. From a "freedom" standpoint, nothing should ever be mandated that goes into our bodies. But especially NOT without all trial phases completed. And fourth, from a Biblical standpoint. How easy it is going to be for the masses to receive a chip (that's already been created), and the incentive will be "no more need to keep track of covid cards, debit cards, passports, etc." All of this info will be accessible via this chip. No one will be able to travel, buy or sale, without it. And last, but not least, covid has a survival rate of 99.8%. One really must think why are scholarships, lotteries, and punishments being incentivized/enforced, for

ABOUT

1390 Granite City Sports has the best sports coverage and delivers the latest local news, information and features for St. Cloud, Minnesota. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

