Minnesota State

This Childhood Game is Technically Illegal to Play in Minnesota

By Adam
1390 Granite City Sports
1390 Granite City Sports
 4 days ago
When I was a kid, one of my favorite games to play at school was "Steal the Bacon." Steal the Bacon (at least the way we played it) was essentially Capture the Flag. Players were divided into two teams that would compete across a field or court divided by a middle line. A "bacon" (or ball) was placed in a safe zone at each end of the court/field. When the game began, players from each team would attempt to reach the safe zone on the other side of the opposing team's half of the field/court, retrieve the bacon, then return to their side with the bacon. If any player was tagged by an opponent while in "enemy territory," they were considered out until the next round. It was one of my favorite games to play, though I always wondered where the name "Steal the Bacon" came from...

