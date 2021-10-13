Woman carjacked while loading her SUV in Lakeview, police say

By Mary Chappell CHICAGO (CBS) — Chicago Police are investigating a carjacking that happened in the Loop area early Sunday. A 22-year-old man and 21-year-old woman were stopped for a traffic light in the 900 block of South State Street at about 12:11 a.m. when a man exited a dark-colored SUV and fired shots, authorities said. The victims got out of their vehicle a — white Dodge Charger — and the offender got in it and drove away. Police later found the empty Dodge at Roosevelt and Clark. The victims weren’t injured and nobody is in custody as Area Three detectives investigate.

CHICAGO, IL ・ 1 DAY AGO