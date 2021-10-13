Woman carjacked while loading her SUV in Lakeview, police say
Carjackers took a woman’s SUV as she loaded it with purchases outside a Walgreens in Lakeview on Tuesday evening, according to a CPD report. She was not injured. The woman, 31, was putting items into her blue Hyundai Kona on the 700 block of West Diversey when a white vehicle rolled up, and a man emerged to take her car around 8:40 p.m., CPD spokesperson Kellie Bartoli said. CWBChicago confirmed that the carjacking took place on a parking lot adjacent to Walgreens, 740 West Diversey.cwbchicago.com
