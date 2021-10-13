CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Public Safety

Woman carjacked while loading her SUV in Lakeview, police say

By CWBChicago
cwbchicago.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCarjackers took a woman’s SUV as she loaded it with purchases outside a Walgreens in Lakeview on Tuesday evening, according to a CPD report. She was not injured. The woman, 31, was putting items into her blue Hyundai Kona on the 700 block of West Diversey when a white vehicle rolled up, and a man emerged to take her car around 8:40 p.m., CPD spokesperson Kellie Bartoli said. CWBChicago confirmed that the carjacking took place on a parking lot adjacent to Walgreens, 740 West Diversey.

cwbchicago.com

Comments / 0

Related
WDEL 1150AM

Newark man charged with breaking into home, strangling woman while robbing her

A 45-year-old Newark man was charged with entering a female acquaintance's home through an unlocked door and physically assaulting her while robbing the residence, authorities said Tuesday. According to Newark Police, Peter Schiavo entered the woman's residence in the 300 block of Lynley Lane around 9:30 a.m. on Monday, October...
NEWARK, DE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Police#Carjackings#Suv#Lakeview#Cpd#Hyundai#Cwbchicago
news9.com

Woman Recovering After Being Shot While Driving, Police Say

Tulsa Police are investigating a drive-by shooting on I-244 near Yale. Officers say a woman was shot in the stomach while driving on the highway Wednesday. The victim told police she was driving eastbound on I-244 when she suddenly heard a popping sound and thought it was her tire. Then she looked down and saw she had been shot.
TULSA, OK
KCCI.com

Police: Iowa woman injured in violent carjacking

COUNCIL BLUFFS, Iowa (KETV) — A 33-year-old man faces several charges after Council Bluffs police said he rear-ended a car and stole it. In a news release, police said Zachary White hit the car around 8:20 p.m. Wednesday near North 16th Street and Avenue G. When the victim got out to check on the damage, police said White jumped into the victim's car and drove away.
IOWA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Walgreens
cbs17

Woman carjacks SUV with 5 children inside to flee NC multi-car crash, deputies say

GRANDY, N.C. (WAVY) — A Virginia woman is facing several charges after she left the scene of a crash in a stolen vehicle with five children inside, police say. Police say they received a call at 12:40 p.m. on Sunday afternoon regarding a multi-vehicle crash at the intersection of Augusta Drive and N.C 158 in Currituck County. After the crash, police say a man who witnessed the wreck stopped to check on those involved.
CURRITUCK COUNTY, NC
cbslocal.com

2 Carjackings Reported At The Same Time Blocks Apart In Lakeview And Roscoe Village

CHICAGO (CBS)– Two carjackings were reported at the same time just blocks apart in the Lakeview and Roscoe Village neighborhoods Sunday night. Police said in Lakeview at 10:50 p.m., a 38-year-old man was standing in an alley, in the 3400 block of North Janssen Avenue, when two armed men approached on foot. The men took his 2015 Volkswagen that was running.
CHICAGO, IL
fox29.com

Off-duty police officer carjacked in West Philadelphia, police say

PHILADELPHIA - Authorities are searching for a suspect after an off-duty police officer was carjacked early Thursday morning in West Philadelphia. Chief Inspector Scott Small told reporters that the carjacking happened near Hazel Avenue and South 46th Street around midnight. The officer was not injured during the theft, Small said.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Jersey Shore Online

Police Searching For Carjackers

LACEY – Police are asking for the public’s help regarding any information on recent car thefts that have occurred in the town. Police were first called to the scene of an abandoned car left in the middle of the road yesterday around 11 p.m. Officers Michael Hyle and Scott Keefe...
LACEY TOWNSHIP, NJ
Westport News

Police: Woman fought off carjacker at New Britain gas station

NEW BRITAIN — Police are asking for the public’s help to identify a person wanted in an attempted carjacking at a gas station parking lot last weekend. Police said officers responded to the Sunoco gas station at 1204 Stanley St. for a reported attempted carjacking around 9 p.m. Saturday. Police...
NEW BRITAIN, CT
cwbchicago.com

Driver grazed by bullet in Lakeview, police say

A 26-year-old man suffered a graze wound while driving in Lakeview early Sunday, police said, making him the third shooting victim in the neighborhood since last Saturday. The man was driving north on the 3000 block of North Sheridan Road when someone fired shots from a passing car around 2:48 a.m. He continued driving until he reached the 3500 block of North Lake Shore Drive and then called police.
LAKEVIEW, MI
CBS Chicago

Police Investigate Loop Carjacking

By Mary Chappell CHICAGO (CBS) — Chicago Police are investigating a carjacking that happened in the Loop area early Sunday. A 22-year-old man and 21-year-old woman were stopped for a traffic light in the 900 block of South State Street at about 12:11 a.m. when a man exited a dark-colored SUV and fired shots, authorities said. The victims got out of their vehicle a — white Dodge Charger — and the offender got in it and drove away. Police later found the empty Dodge at Roosevelt and Clark. The victims weren’t injured and nobody is in custody as Area Three detectives investigate.
CHICAGO, IL
WFMZ-TV Online

Bethlehem kidnapping: Man drove woman off road, forced her into car, police say

BETHLEHEM, Pa. - A man who kidnapped a woman in Bethlehem is now in custody, police say. Ruben Carrion Melendez, 27, is accused of forcing the 25-year-old woman into his car Tuesday morning, then driving off, before being stopped a few hours later near New York City, according to the Northampton County district attorney's office and Bethlehem police.
BETHLEHEM, PA

Comments / 0

Community Policy