The question going into the girls’ 8th District soccer tournament this week is can the UHA Lady Blazers keep their run going and make it six titles in a row. The girls’ 8th District soccer tournament gets underway Tuesday night at the Stadium of Champions. And while it would appear that Hopkinsville and University Heights would be favored to meet in the championship match, it would not be a big surprise to see either Christian County or Fort Campbell crash the title game “party.”

SOCCER ・ 14 DAYS AGO