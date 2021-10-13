Queer Eye’s Antoni Porowski fangirls over Love Island star and we’re obsessed
Love Island and Queer Eye here at heat, so it’s blown our minds that the Netflix show’s culinary expert Antoni Porowski has revealed he’s a massive of fan of the ITV2 dating show.More specifically, he’s obsessed with 2021 Islander Faye Winter.Antoni was among the thousands of fans that joined Faye and her boyfriend Teddy Soares when they went live on Instagram earlier this week and proved he was a true Feddy stan as he flooded the couple with compliments.“BEST COUPLE,” wrote Antoni when the pair appeared on screen.The chef and TV star even volunteered to cater Faye and Teddy’s wedding and told the former lettings agent that she was “why he fell in love with Love Island”.However, despite his blue tick and casual 4.3MILLION followers, Faye.meaws.com
