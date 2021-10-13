CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Celebrities

Drag Race icon Lawrence Chaney lands BAFTA Scotland nomination

meaws.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBAFTA Scotland has unveiled its nominations for the Audience Award, which includes the beloved Scottish queen. The award, which is determined by public vote, allows voters to pick their favourite Scot on Screen from the past 12 months. It is the only category in the annual awards voted for by...

meaws.com

Comments / 0

Related
Shropshire Star

Line of Duty stars Macdonald and Compston nominated for Bafta Scotland awards

Kelly Macdonald and Martin Compston are among the big names up for gongs at the awards in November. Kelly Macdonald, Martin Compston and David Tennant have been named among the 2021 Bafta Scotland nominees. The annual event honours achievement in Scotland’s film, television and video game industries and will be...
MOVIES
The Hollywood Reporter

Tilda Swinton, James McAvoy, Refugee Drama ‘Limbo’ Among BAFTA Scotland Awards Nominees

Limbo, Focus Features’ darkly comic refugee drama that landed a Cannes 2020 badge, has emerged with the most number of 2021 BAFTA Scotland awards nominations. Unveiled on Wednesday, they saw Ben Sharrock’s sophomore feature come away five nominations, including for best film, best actor for both Amir El-Masry and Vikash Bhai, best director and best writer film/TV. Sharrock, El-Masry, Bhai and producer Irune Gurtabai are all first-time nominees. In the director category, Sharrock goes up against Kevin Macdonald, nominated for The Mauritanian (adding to the five BAFTA nominations it received earlier this year), and Eva Riley for Perfect 10.  Elsewhere, Tilda Swinton was nominated...
MOVIES
meaws.com

We Spoke To The Eliminated Queen From Week Three Of "Drag Race UK"

Derry Girls, Bridgerton) joined as the guest judge.BuzzFeed UK: Before we begin, we have to get to the bottom of it. Is it scone (rhyming with own) or scone (rhyming with gone)? Victoria: I say scone, as in 'Where is Victoria?, Victoria's gone' and now I really have, haven't I?BuzzFeed UK: Obviously we are very sorry to hear about your injury, how is your knee doing?Victoria: It's doing very well, thank you.
TV & VIDEOS
nickiswift.com

A Famous Actor Who Went To School With Meghan Markle Reveals What She Is Really Like

Before becoming the Duchess of Sussex, Meghan Markle initially rose to prominence through her time in Tinseltown. Starring as Rachel Zane in USA Network's "Suits," the former actor appeared in the show's first seven seasons before uprooting her life for royalty. She has also made appearances in prominent programs such as "90210," "CSI: NY," and "CSI: Miami," along with film appearances in "Get Him to the Greek" and "Horrible Bosses."
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
David Tennant
Person
Rupaul
Person
Martin Compston
Person
Kelly Macdonald
thefocus.news

Who was Maximillion Cooper's first wife before rapper Eve?

Rapper Eve and husband Maximillion Cooper have announced they are expecting their first child together. Following the news, some are curious to know who Maximillion Cooper’s first wife was before he met Eve. We take a look at the British entrepreneur’s family life. Who was Maximillion Cooper’s first wife before...
CELEBRITIES
Daily Mail

A royal Pre-pregnancy wardrobe! Kate Middleton leads the charge

After 10 years and three children, the Duchess of Cambridge is still slipping into the same outfits she first wore at the start of her royal career. Kate Middleton, 39, dusted off an emerald Erdem coat first worn in 2014 for a visit to Kew Gardens with Prince William yesterday, pairing the statement piece with a short-sleeve fitted lime green jumper and wide-leg black trousers.
BEAUTY & FASHION
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Drag Race#The Audience Award#Scottish#Outlander#Screen Scotland#British
Hello Magazine

Zendaya is a total glamazon in a chain-covered crop top no one saw coming

Zendaya continued to prove she could easily have a career as a model as she struck a pose in the fiercest look - and fans are going wild over it. The Malcolm & Marie star, who has been on a roll for years with her stellar style thanks to celebrity stylist Law Roach, looked incredible as she slayed against a dreamy skyline in a metallic chain and oversized coin-covered Vivienne Westwood crop top paired with a checked skirt and nude pumps.
BEAUTY & FASHION
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
Country
Scotland
NewsBreak
Celebrities
meaws.com

Victoria Scone shares “insane” unseen runway for Drag Race UK

For their latest maxi-challenge, the contestants were tasked with stomping down the runway in two high-fashion looks: Happy Campers in the Great Outdoors and Campfire Couture, the latter of which they had to create themselves with outdoorsy materials. However, the unthinkable happened at the start of the episode when Victoria...
BEAUTY & FASHION
cityxtramagazine.com

RuPaul's New 'Blame It on the Edit' Song Shades 'Drag Race' Queens

As we all know, if there's one thing RuPaul is going to do, it's release new music. The drag titan has long created and released music but with her 2004 project Red Hot, she stepped into a new era in marketing and promoting a project independently due to tips from her friend Ari Gold. Since, she's found a way to weave the tracks throughout her ever-growing universe, and now she's preparing fans for the release of a new album with a shady first single titled "Blame It On the Edit."
CELEBRITIES
In Style

Zendaya Wore a Chain Harness as a Shirt at the London Film Festival

As per usual, Zendaya just slayed another red carpet. And this time she wore a chaotic harness top and debuted some new fringe to go along with her edgy look. At the Dune photocall at the London Film Festival, the Greatest Showman star looked flawless in a chain-link harness accented by medallions and other charms, which she paired with a low-waisted polka-dot knee-length skirt.
BEAUTY & FASHION
Vulture

Canada’s Drag Race Season-Premiere Recap: Coat Cheque

Hey, what’s up, bonjour, and what a bonjour it is indeed! Canada’s Drag Race, a.k.a. the other-other white meat of Drag Races, is back-back-back-bacon again for the sequel. And it’s not just the queens who are new to Wërkroom Nōrth; Neither of Brooke Lynn Hytes’s original co-hosts returned for this season for, frankly, depressing reasons. In perhaps a first for any iteration of Drag Race, season one’s producers gave the villain edit to a host — Jeffrey Bowyer-Chapman — after giving him the problematic direction to be the “sassy one” of the judges and allegedly feeding him “pre-written negative critiques to read.” This sparked vile, racist bullying online. Bowyer-Chapman made the correct decision to join the Disney+ Doogie Howser reboot (film in Hawaii + Disney $$$) instead of returning for another season of production bullshit. Co-host Stacey McKenzie also didn’t return; the show’s Twitter account broke the news by citing “COVID-related challenges.” We will miss her presence but shall always remember Bob the Drag Queen’s piece of awful advice:
TV & VIDEOS
digitalspy.com

RuPaul signs major new TV deal aside from Drag Race

RuPaul has signed on for a major new deal that will see him create more scripted TV. The RuPaul's Drag Race host has inked a first-look agreement with Sony Pictures Television to create queer, character-driven stories focused around his brand of positivity, empowerment, humour and music. The deal will see...
CELEBRITIES

Comments / 0

Community Policy