Maroons Roll Past Hoptown in Region Tourney (w/PHOTOS)

Less than three weeks after the Hopkinsville Lady Tigers picked up their first win over the University Heights Academy Lady Blazers, they decided to do it again, and this time with higher stakes. Anna Hernandez and Morgan Woosley each scored first-half goals and the Lady Tiger defense clamped down on the Lady Blazers as the Lady Tigers picked up their first district championship since 2015 and ended UHA’s bid for a 6th straight title.

SOCCER ・ 10 DAYS AGO