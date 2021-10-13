CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Maroons Roll Past Hoptown in Region Tourney (w/PHOTOS)

By Tom Rogers
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Madisonville-North Hopkins Maroons have been considered a regional contender throughout the 2021 soccer season, and they did little to damage that reputation in their match against Hopkinsville Tuesday night at the Stadium of Champions. The Maroons controlled the match from the opening whistle and rolled to a 7-1 win over the Tigers in a quarterfinal round match of the boys’ 2nd Region soccer tournament.

