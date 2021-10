A GoFundMe page has been set up to help the family of a 28-year-old Cheyenne man who died from injuries he suffered Tuesday night in a suspected DUI crash. Organizer Carrisa Pollard is hoping to raise $20,000 for Vince Zakis' family to help cover "costs associated with the accident in the event the at-fault driver lacks adequate insurance, grief counseling, time off work, etc."

