The Fast Break: Western Conference preview

The 2021-22 NBA season will begin on Oct. 19. Here’s a preview of each Western Conference team. The Mavs fell short once again last season, losing to the Clippers in the opening round of the playoffs in seven games. Still, there are a lot of bright takeaways from the previous season. Luka Dončić continues to impress and figures to be in MVP conversation this year, and a healthy season from Kristaps Porziņģis should do wonders for Dallas.