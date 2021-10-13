CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NBA

The Fast Break: Western Conference preview

By Ethan Biddle
Daily Free Press
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe 2021-22 NBA season will begin on Oct. 19. Here’s a preview of each Western Conference team. The Mavs fell short once again last season, losing to the Clippers in the opening round of the playoffs in seven games. Still, there are a lot of bright takeaways from the previous season. Luka Dončić continues to impress and figures to be in MVP conversation this year, and a healthy season from Kristaps Porziņģis should do wonders for Dallas.

dailyfreepress.com

Comments / 0

Related
Larry Brown Sports

New Lakers guard explains why he chose them over Nets

The Los Angeles Lakers and the Brooklyn Nets are generally seen as the two favorites to win it all next season. Wayne Ellington chose the West side over the East side though, and now he is explaining what set the Lakers apart. Ellington appeared this week on Ballislife’s “Noble and...
NBA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Russell Westbrook
Person
Rajon Rondo
Person
Zion Williamson
Person
Deandre Ayton
Person
Serge Ibaka
Person
Brandon Ingram
Person
Robin
Person
Damian Lillard
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Western Conference#Mavs#Mvp#Nuggets#The Splash Brothers#Houston Rockets Rockets#The G League#Lakers
SportsGrid

NBA Western Conference Champions Futures Odds and Analysis

Despite not taking home the Larry O’Brien Trophy last season, the Western Conference looks to bounce back and reclaim the NBA Championship, featuring high-powered offenses that will likely provide challenges to opponents across the league. Top 10 FanDuel Sportsbook Odds. Los Angeles Lakers +195. Golden State Warriors +550. Los Angeles...
NBA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NBA
NBA Teams
Los Angeles Lakers
NBA Teams
Phoenix Suns
NBA Teams
Portland Trail Blazers
NewsBreak
Basketball
NBA Teams
Los Angeles Clippers
NBA Teams
Memphis Grizzlies
NewsBreak
Sports
NBA Teams
Minnesota Timberwolves
NBA Teams
Golden State Warriors
NBA Teams
San Antonio Spurs
NBA Teams
Denver Nuggets
NBA Teams
Dallas Mavericks
Sports Illustrated

NBA Returns Tonight: Here’s What You Need to Know

Welcome to opening night of the NBA’s 75th season! Tonight begins the first “normal” season since the 2018-2019 campaign. There’s still the curious case of Kyrie Irving’s vaccine holdout and the Ben Simmons situation, but what’s basketball if not unnecessarily dramatic? I’m excited to embark on ...
NBA
ClutchPoints

Nets agree to 2 player trades with Rockets, Pacers

The Brooklyn Nets, Houston Rockets and Indiana Pacers all made minor moves Tuesday night involving salary dumps and future draft picks. According to ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski, the Nets are acquiring Edmund Sumner and the Miami Heat’s 2025 second round pick from the Pacers. Once the deal is finalized, Woj reports the Nets will then waive Sumner, who’s already out for the season due to a knee injury.
NBA
The Spun

Shaquille O’Neal Has Brutally Honest Message For Kyrie Irving

Brooklyn Nets guard Kyrie Irving has become well-known for doings things his own way, but his latest controversy has crossed the line. The 29-year-old is reportedly unvaccinated against COVID-19, which puts him in jeopardy of missing significant time this upcoming NBA season. Due to a city-wide mandate, New York Knicks...
NBA
HOLAUSA

Watch Adele and LeBron James dancing Dominican music at Anthony Davis’s wedding

Lakers basketball player Anthony Davis got married over the weekend with his longtime partner, Dominican descend personality Marlen P. A-listers attended the ceremony and continued celebrating the union at a one-of-a-kind reception. The newlyweds hosted University of Kentucky basketball coach John Calipari, Davis’ Lakers teammates Russell Westbrook and LeBron James,...
NBA

Comments / 0

Community Policy