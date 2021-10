Let's get real for a sec: Most of us spend a lot of time looking at screens. Between staring at spreadsheets on a computer all day, binge-watching "Squid Game" on our laptop, and scrolling through viral TikTok videos right before bed, our eyes could def use a break. That's where the magic (okay, the science) of blue-light-blocking glasses comes into play. Blue light—which is a color in the light spectrum you'll see when you look at your phone or computer screen—can actually cause eye strain and keep us from feeling sleepy late at night. Which is, of course, why blocking this particular color of light can be helpful.

