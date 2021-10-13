Star-packed Motor City Comic Con returns

They say good things come to those who wait — and that’s particularly true for pop culture fans craving the return of the Motor City Comic Con. Sidelined last year by the pandemic, the state’s largest geek-out convention returns Friday through Sunday, Oct. 15-17, at the Suburban Collection Showplace in Novi. The guest list is, as always, crammed with big names, including celebrities such as Elijah Wood, Joey Fatone, Mario Lopez, Meat Loaf, Jodi Benson, Erin Moriarty, Ice-T and others, plus artists, comic book creators, graphic designers and more.